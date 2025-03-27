The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, after villagers took the keys to buy the old building, work has begun on its glorious restoration. The goal is to bring the pub back to where it once was - at the very heart of its community.

Gerry McMahon is one of the villagers who helped set up Fadmoor Community Pub Ltd, protecting the building as an Asset of Community Value (ACV).

"Having taken possession of the pub, we want to reinstate it as it was," he said. "It was a legendary pub, throughout the county. Above all it was a community pub.

Committee members Gerry McMahon, Bob Ibbotson, John Bentley and David Harris in The Plough at Fadmoor in the North Yorks Moors National Park. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 18th March 2025.

"That's our driver. Our objective is to do what the community wants."

The Plough, on a main route into the North York Moors National Park, dates back to 1782 but has been closed since 2011.

After a long battle over planning applications, the community bought the site in October with the support of the owner.

This month, finally, work has begun. It starts with raising the roof, refitting it piece by piece, with original tiles. There's some structural work to be done, and much in repairs.

Villagers and neighbours have taken on the The Plough at Fadmoor in the North Yorks Moors National Park as a community asset after a battle to save it that has taken a decade.Photograph by Tony Johnson. 18th March 2025.

The next step is to start inside. Plastering, redecorating. Eventually, teams will take on the upstairs but work is to be in stages with a focus on opening first as a bar and cafe.

"We can't do it all in one day," said Mr McMahon, who was recently named in Parliament as PubCo's 'community hero' for his efforts. He is just one of many, he insists.

This is prime tourism territory on the fringes of the North York Moors. In time, the pub could have accommodation, caravans, a shop, or any breadth of facilities for the community.

Fellow member Debbie Sheehan is new to the area, but has already found herself diving in. It's been a "huge welcome", she said, to find this sense of community.

First, there was a shareholding scheme. Some people held pledges for more than two years but when the time came they were ready with funding to top £200,000.

Teams were able to secure capital grants of £250,000 under the Government's Community Ownership Fund, with support from the Reach Fund and expert guidance from Plunkett UK.

MP Kevin Hollinrake has been "instrumental", they said, also thanking National Park members.

Teams will now be looking into further lottery and grant funding, and seeking support from the public as well with a share scheme open at fadmoorcommunity.pub.

"The first tranche of investment from shareholders meant we could buy the pub and fix the roof," said Mrs Sheehan.

"This next step is to garner additional funding. This is a great opportunity for people to get involved in a secure investment where shareholders hold first charge. We need support to get it fully up and running."

And to Mr McMahon, it will all be worth it. "In a rural community like ours, when we've lost the post office and the shop, the lights go out when the pub closes," he said.