A 15th-century pub bought by one of Yorkshire’s top chefs will ensure it also provides a welcoming atmosphere to locals simply after a quiet pint.

Richard and Lindsey Johns have now opened The Plough at Wombleton, having taken a year out of the hospitality industry since leaving The Hovingham Inn following a dispute over the terms of their lease.

Their new venture is just four miles from the estate village of Hovingham, and they are hoping to attract customers who remember them from their three-year stretch at the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have tried to acquire The Plough three times over the past five years, as the pub enjoys an enviable location on the main A170 road between Thirsk and Scarborough.

Richard and Lindsey Johns have run a number of well-regarded restaurants in Yorkshire

The couple achieved a Michelin Guide listing for The Hovingham, and top 50 ranking from the Estrella Guide, and a spot in the Hardens restaurant guide. They previously ran Rascills in Raskelf, near York, and Artisan in Hessle, near Hull.

Despite their gastronomic pedigree, they have partnered with Helmsley Brewery and have promised that The Plough’s tradition of ‘strong wet-led service’ will continue.

Mr Johns said: “We are very conscious of the difficulties the hospitality trade continues to suffer, but this is what we do. After all we have gone through, especially over the last 10 years, with setting up three previous ventures, learning to pivot in business is essential. It’s understanding long-term viability and knowing your customer base - something we hope to carry forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Johns will run the kitchen himself without the help of junior chefs, while his wife will manage front of house. Their a la carte menu will change with the seasons.

“We intend to keep the bar just as it is. The Plough has historically enjoyed a strong wet side and long may that continue. It is very important to us that folks feel they can nip in for a pint or two and feel no pressure to eat from the menu. A pub, even if it does provide a decent food offering, should ultimately be a happy and relaxing place to enjoy a drink.”