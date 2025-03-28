The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why then, The Porter Brook? Simple.

It’s because the pub is built right next to one of Sheffield’s many rivers, and it is deemed to be so important and significant to the city’s heritage and history that it even has a voluntary trust (The Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust) to protect its status and to promote public awareness of these two urban rivers, and their gradual regeneration.

The Porter – it is believed to get its name from its colour, which is vaguely like that of a light porter ale – rises on Burbage Moor to the west of Sheffield, and then contentedly gurgles down a 1,000-foot gradient until it meets the Sheaf in a culvert underneath the main railway station.

The Porter Brook in Sheffield

Today, it rushes past the right hand of the pub, clearly seen from the lounge windows, and then the rather pleasant terraced beer garden to the rear.

The front, with a pair of impressive bay windows, is classic Edwardian solidity, with two fine dormer windows set in the roof.

There are plenty of great pictures on the walls of Sheffield as it was – one is of a row of houses, with a selection of shops on the ground floor, and living accommodation on the first.

Look at all the net curtains in the windows, they are immaculate, impeccable, gleaming.

Inside, one spacious bar leads into another, there are painted dado rails, and mismatched yet comfy wooden chairs, with some leather-covered benches, and the light fittings are contemporary – there’s a fine old fireplace to one corner.

It’s dog-friendly, there are regular comedy and quiz nights, and it serves (among other beers) Old Golden Hen and Moonshine.

It generally stays open from noon till midnight, and the food service (decent enough pub grub fare) finishes at ten.

It’s a popular pub, is the Brook – and it’s easy to see why.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 4/5