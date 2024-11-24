The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was brought up in the town and still have many ties to the place. Weirdly, though, I must have passed The Pourhouse a couple of hundred times but I’ve not been back in for a drink since its opening weeks.

I thought maybe it was too soon to revisit to review but it transpires it’s now been open a full five years since I darkened their door. High time for a catch up.

Back in 2019, a trio of inexperienced publicans decided to chance their arm and open a micropub in a closed down charity shop.

The Pourhouse in Hessle

Despite not knowing the hostelry trade, the forward-thinking friends clearly triumphed. Their pub is still there and evidently flourishing.

And when you consider that two of those years will have been pretty much lost to lockdowns, their victory must taste all the sweeter.

Not that a great deal has changed inside The Pourhouse over the past half decade. It’s still all factory lighting, bare brick and wood palette walls and metal stools.

But quiz and music nights and open mic sessions have been introduced and the beer selection has – if memory serves – increased and improved slightly.

Sadly, there is still no food offering, however, with crisps, nuts and scratchings being the only options.

There now seems to be loyal regulars constantly popping in or sitting round a couple of tables out front when the weather allows.

The staff know their stuff and even the wi-fi is good. A few more comfy seats might be nice, though.

The chairs in the prime position in the window being among the only ones that don’t numb your bum after a couple of drinks. Industrial design has its drawbacks.

My hope for The Pourhouse those five years ago was that it would become the best place to go for a pint in the strangely bereft-of-decent-pubs, relatively prosperous Hessle.

It’s certainly achieved that and also become a friendly, popular local boozer for those who know the difference between a decent and a bog-standard pint.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5