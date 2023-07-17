All Sections
The Quirky Den: Quirky micropub near Whitby Swing Bridge wants to install outdoor seating

A Whitby pub is seeking permission from North Yorkshire Council for outdoor seating and a licence to serve drinks on the pavement.
Anttoni James Numminen
By Anttoni James Numminen
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:29 BST

The Quirky Den pub in Whitby has submitted an application for a pavement licence which would grant it permission for outdoor seating outside the premises for serving drinks.

The application has been submitted by Aaron Slater on behalf of the premises which is located at 11 Grape Lane, Whitby.

The microbrewery, which is located near the Whitby swing bridge, has upstairs seating with views across the harbour.

The Quirky Den in Grape Lane, Whitby.The Quirky Den in Grape Lane, Whitby.
The Quirky Den in Grape Lane, Whitby.

The pub currently has a licence permitting it to play recorded music and supply alcohol.

A consultation is currently open and members of the public are able to make representations regarding the application.

Those wishing to make their views known on the application for the pavement licence can contact North Yorkshire Licensing Services in writing at Scarborough Town Hall.

They can also email [email protected].

Representations must be received by the council by Thursday, July 20.

