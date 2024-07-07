The Railway Inn, Calverley: Yorkshire village pub that dates back to 1800s with a large beer garden and car park is on sale for £60,000 in northern part of Leeds
The Railway Inn is nestled in Calverley, a charming village in the northern part of the city of Leeds.
It is accessible just off the A6120 (Horsforth Road) and it is around 10 miles from Leeds city centre.
It is positioned between a nature reserve, a canal and the River Aire, which makes it favoured by people who enjoy going for long walks and visitors throughout the year.
It has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor and boasts a large beer garden, ideal for a sunny day, as well as a car park for those stopping by.
The detached public house is a two-storey property and has been lovingly renovated in a style that respects the integrity of the building and its history. It is believed to date back to the mid-19th century.
It is on sale (leasehold) for £60,000 and key features include a car park, central position in an affluent village, spacious private accommodation, a large beer garden, two trade areas and a net turnover of £458,000 per annum.
