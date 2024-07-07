A Leeds 19th century village pub The Railway Inn with a spacious beer garden and car park is on sale for £60,000.

The Railway Inn is nestled in Calverley, a charming village in the northern part of the city of Leeds.

It is accessible just off the A6120 (Horsforth Road) and it is around 10 miles from Leeds city centre.

It is positioned between a nature reserve, a canal and the River Aire, which makes it favoured by people who enjoy going for long walks and visitors throughout the year.

The Railway Inn in Calverley. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

It has a 4.5 star rating on Tripadvisor and boasts a large beer garden, ideal for a sunny day, as well as a car park for those stopping by.

The detached public house is a two-storey property and has been lovingly renovated in a style that respects the integrity of the building and its history. It is believed to date back to the mid-19th century.