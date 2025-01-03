The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bought in May last year by four local couples, it dates from Victorian times, but there’s been a pub in the village since the 18th century and, indeed, according to Helen Speight, one of the owners, opposite the Rockingham Arms is an old brewery which has been converted into a lovely home.

The pub, serving food seven days a week, is inevitably popular with walkers and visitors to the battlefield, a stone’s throw away, and just by the bar, you can find maps of the battle site on sale for £3.

Towton’s pub may well be associated with English history, but it’s to the future that the new owners are looking towards and building on the promising start they’ve made.

The Rockingham Arms in Towton

Whenever you drive past, the car park often seems full and, in summer, the large beer garden is packed at a pub attracting not just villagers, popping in for a pint, but visitors from Thirsk, York, Wakefield, Pontefract and Garforth.

The Rockingham’s reputation for good quality food – meat is supplied by butchers in Tadcaster – has grown quickly; two courses, without drinks, costing between £25 to £30.

The dining areas are capable of sitting more than 70 customers. The bar staff, led by Holly, Helen’s daughter, and Alfie, are welcoming and clearly know their stuff.

The favourite drink is Foster’s larger, selling just over 260 pints a week, followed by Black Sheep and, interestingly, non-alcoholic Guinness is a big hit.

A log burner keeps an attractive interior warm during the winter, and what’s also interesting is that the Rockingham is more than a pub serving decent food.

Towton’s parish council meets there as does a book club, both using a room at the back, a few steps from the bar.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 5/5

Prices 5/5