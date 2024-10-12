The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perched on a hillside, on the outskirts of Sheffield, stone built to weather any storms, confident and comforting. In truth, very little has changed in all that time.

There have been a few more houses built nearby, to suit the needs of a growing community, and the tracks have become roads – albeit ones which require some caution, with the bends, the gradient, and a nearby school.

The interior of this popular inn is much as it was. A smaller bar to the right of the main entrance has been brought back into the main body of the ground floor, and that’s about it, as far as the original structure goes.

The Rose & Crown at Stannington

But there’s been considerable new expansion to the rear, where there’s now a popular conservatory function room, and beyond that a huge outdoor space.

The view from the Rose is one of its chief attractions. It sweeps across the valley, and up to the hills beyond, around Bradfield.

Here, we’ve got a pub that is dedicated to serving its local people, there are various evenings where specialist food is served, and – more importantly - there are fundraisers galore for various hospitals, hospices, and other good causes.

The bar is quite small, tucked away in the crook of the L-shaped space, but it is well-stocked, and the beers include Farmer’s Blonde, John Smiths, and a plethora of lagers. No fancy prices here, either.

It's a convivial spot, in the main space the seating hugs the walls, and the floor area could accommodate a good-sized barn dance.

The hanging baskets to the front, facing a generous car park, are well-cared for and colourful, and there are smiles of welcome for any strangers. It just oozes conviviality.

There’s no snazzy pretence here, just honest Yorkshire hospitality, and for that, many thanks indeed.

The Rose and Crown, 15, Bankfield Lane, Stannington, Sheffield S6 6BR

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5