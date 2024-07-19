The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the warmer (theoretically speaking) spring and summer months punters make a beeline for the street-facing tables and chairs outside, which are particularly popular with dog walkers, as well as the beer garden tucked away at the back.

Then in autumn and winter it’s a tempting place to while away an afternoon or evening and escape the inclement weather.

Roundhay Park once belonged to the Lacy family in the 13th century before becoming a hunting park providing sport and game for the table of the medieval landed gentry.

The Roundhay Fox in Roundhay, Leeds.

Like the park that it borders, the Fox (as locals call it) has an interesting back story.

It has, in its past life, been an Italian restaurant, a tea shop and a wine bar known as The Stables.

These days it’s run by Vintage Inns and while some people get a bit snooty about chain pubs, the Roundhay Fox is a bustling place where you’re as likely to find a group of twentysomethings as a bevy of pensioners chewing the fat.

In terms of its beer offering there’s Yorkshire stalwarts like Timothy Taylor and Black Sheep best bitter on cask, and a decent, if unremarkable, selection of continental beers including Estrella, Peroni and Madri.

The wine list, especially the reds, veers more to the new world, with the whites leaning towards the old, where Italy leads the way.

There’s also extensive food menus available with pretty much something for everyone.

I’ve been coming to the Fox for well over 20 years during which time it hasn’t really changed all that much. And I say that as a good thing.

It might not be the coolest pub, or serve the most exciting beers, but it’s comfortable, the service is friendly and you can get a decent pint in a cracking old building, and sometimes that’s all you really need.

The Roundhay Fox, Princes Avenue, Roundhay, Leeds. LS8 2EP. Tel: 0113 269 3352. vintageinn.co.uk

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 3/5