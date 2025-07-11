The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, as a new cafe is opened in the market town of Otley, its owner shines a light on the building's old stories just waiting to be told.

Bronny Lenik, opening The Secret Garden, has uncovered a series of old photographs and stories documenting the lives of those who have gone before.

There was the craft baker, the sweet maker, and the instrument seller, who have all set up shop over the centuries in the Westgate building.

1940s style cafe The Secret Garden in Otley. Pictured owner Bronny Lenik. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It has just come to life, with all these stories and families that fill in the gaps," she said. "These beautiful photographs are shared along with all these memories."

Ms Lenik, coming up with the concept for the Secret Garden cafe, had begun to take it back to its original fittings as she prepared to open earlier this year.

She found more than the bargained for. There were original fireplaces, in pristine condition, an old counter from its time as a shop.

"It made me think we need it to be a bit nostalgic, and go back in every way," she said. "It's very 1940s in style now, in the cafe."

Fred Moore in his 1930's sweet shop. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

And on a trip to the local museum, she was able to uncover more of the building's history.

"We found all these photos of the shopkeepers standing on the doorstep, and we realised it's always been an independent shop," she said.

"These pictures, of all these proud people smiling, made me think we've got to explore this more.

"As soon as we opened, people started telling us stories. About their ancestors who worked here, or their mother who was born here."

One story features a customer's great-great-grandfather, who was the first ever shopkeeper here in 1893, selling musical instruments.

Then the tale of Fred Moore, who took it over as a sweet shop after the war. He suffered terribly with PTSD, and sadly died young to leave his wife running the store.

Another tale tells of a Billy Mudd, who had gone into the shop to buy a bag of sweets but went home to tell his wife Margaret that he'd also bought the sweet shop.

Finally, another customer had recognised the old wallpaper from when she had lived here as a little girl in the 1960s. The lady, called Elizabeth, has shared her own photographs and memories, with old pictures of her sitting on the back step or riding a bicycle in the yard.

Its last owner was an icon of craft baking, patisserie owner Trevor Backhouse, who rose to acclaim for his incredible cakes and delicacies which were a favourite of The Hairy Bikers.

Patisserie Viennoise was closed when he decided to retire in 2022, after 30 years of drawing customers to the bakery business with its own 'theatre window' to watch him work.

Now, under the care of Ms Lenik, the hope is that in time the cafe could host special themed events from a set time, or nostalgic trips for residential homes.