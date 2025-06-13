The Ship, Bawtry: 'I visited this unusual Yorkshire pub and it was like an explosion in a cottage garden'

Travelling into Bawtry from the east, you slip under the railway lines after crossing the somnolent River Idle and then the first main building you’ll see on your right-hand side, is The Ship.
In Roman times, and all the way through to the late 18th century, Bawtry was a noted (if never particularly large) port, and there has definitely been a tavern or place for refreshment here for many, many centuries.

In fact, the old weatherboarding to part of the exterior of the pub still announces (albeit in rather faded paint) that the pub is owned by the Grimsby Ales group.

Times have changed – the ales here now are from Marston, their excellent Pedigree and 61 Deep are on the bar, and there is also a broad selection of wines and spirits.

The Ship in Bawtry has an unusual bar which is like 'an explosion in a cottage garden'

There’s plenty of parking, and thoughtfully designed disabled access. The Ship has (fairly recently) changed management, and someone in charge these days has a flair for design.

One of the two bars is pretty much traditional in style, the other is what can be best described as “explosion in a cottage garden.”

It’s greenery, plants, foliage, many hundreds of bright pink blooms, and lights, lots and lots of lights.

For some reason, there’s a sturdy gold throne in a hallway that could well have featured in an RSC production of Richard II, and another pair of elaborately OTT seats in another corner.

This is the high-high-highest of high camp, and then some, largely lit with a pair of chandeliers, one of which was possibly purchased at a car boot sale at Versailles.

But it’s all great fun. If the new folk here wanted to make their customers smile, then they’ve achieved their purpose, and then some.

The menu is sound, and excellent value and there’s a lot of thought been given to it. Were there a category on this review to applaud the friendliness factor, then it would rank as another top mark.

Nice, kind, attentive staff, eager to assist, a proper Yorkshire greeting for anyone who has just crossed the border to the county – which is just a few hundred yards down the road.

It’s the sort of place to which you want to return, and which puts service first. A good giggle at the decorations is a bonus.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 5/5

The Ship, Gainsborough Road, Bawtry, DN10 6HT

