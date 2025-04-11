The Ship Inn, Sewerby: The Yorkshire pub with a vast beer garden and a superb view of the North Sea

I’d previously only visited the Ship as a bairn.
By Dave Lee
Published 11th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST

This isn’t a confession of a misspent childhood, we only ever stopped in during a visit to Sewerby Hall.

A morning exploring the grounds, then pop and crisps in the pub’s huge beer garden before taking the land train into Brid for a doughnut and some sticky coins in the tuppenny cascade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That was a cornerstone day out of my summers in the seventies.

The Ship Inn in SewerbyThe Ship Inn in Sewerby
The Ship Inn in Sewerby

With a meeting in the area postponed, I had an hour to kill, so I returned to the Ship for the first time in my adult life. It’s pretty much as I remember it.

The vast beer garden in still in place but it never lodged just how superb the view of the North Sea is from there. Clearly something you take for granted as a kid.

The pub today seems a slick enterprise. The staff crack on and food and drink appears swiftly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s clearly set up to service holidaymakers come the summer but those of us visiting any other time of year benefit from their well-practiced drill.

Food-wise, it’s usual pub stuff but with occasional neat additions.

A crab platter here, a Florentine pie there. Nothing earth-shattering but better than many pubs of a similar hue.

I ordered poutine, settled in a corner and, over the next 30-odd minutes grew gradually more bewitched with each song that came through the speakers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I couldn’t see a jukebox, so presumably it was a playlist, but the choices were surprisingly enchanting.

I heard Jim Reeves, Joy Division, Leo Sayer, Jon & Vangelis, Van McCoy doing The Hustle, Phil Collins, The Strokes and Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft by The Carpenters.

A marvellously eclectic selection, that had me humming through my gravy, cheese and chips.

Leaving to make my rescheduled meeting, I reached the door and O Superman by Laurie Anderson came on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It had been so long since I’d heard that nugget of pop weirdness, I had to stop myself ordering another pint and sitting back down.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 3/5

Prices 3/5

The Ship Inn, Cliff Road, Sewerby, East Yorkshire, YO15 1EW

www.shipinnsewerby.co.uk

Related topics:SewerbyYorkshireNorth SeaSewerby Hall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice