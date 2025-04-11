The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This isn’t a confession of a misspent childhood, we only ever stopped in during a visit to Sewerby Hall.

A morning exploring the grounds, then pop and crisps in the pub’s huge beer garden before taking the land train into Brid for a doughnut and some sticky coins in the tuppenny cascade.

That was a cornerstone day out of my summers in the seventies.

The Ship Inn in Sewerby

With a meeting in the area postponed, I had an hour to kill, so I returned to the Ship for the first time in my adult life. It’s pretty much as I remember it.

The vast beer garden in still in place but it never lodged just how superb the view of the North Sea is from there. Clearly something you take for granted as a kid.

The pub today seems a slick enterprise. The staff crack on and food and drink appears swiftly.

It’s clearly set up to service holidaymakers come the summer but those of us visiting any other time of year benefit from their well-practiced drill.

Food-wise, it’s usual pub stuff but with occasional neat additions.

A crab platter here, a Florentine pie there. Nothing earth-shattering but better than many pubs of a similar hue.

I ordered poutine, settled in a corner and, over the next 30-odd minutes grew gradually more bewitched with each song that came through the speakers.

I couldn’t see a jukebox, so presumably it was a playlist, but the choices were surprisingly enchanting.

I heard Jim Reeves, Joy Division, Leo Sayer, Jon & Vangelis, Van McCoy doing The Hustle, Phil Collins, The Strokes and Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft by The Carpenters.

A marvellously eclectic selection, that had me humming through my gravy, cheese and chips.

Leaving to make my rescheduled meeting, I reached the door and O Superman by Laurie Anderson came on.

It had been so long since I’d heard that nugget of pop weirdness, I had to stop myself ordering another pint and sitting back down.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 3/5

Prices 3/5

The Ship Inn, Cliff Road, Sewerby, East Yorkshire, YO15 1EW