I’ll leave you to work out why. The interior is handsome too, and quite traditional with stone flagged floors, plus some contemporary touches like the tall modern wood burning stove which is very welcome.

There’s a diverse bunch of folk in – families with kids and dogs, and a gaggle of walkers. A couple of Sunday lunches are carried through and very fine they look too.

The menu is ‘a work in progress’ but the idea is to offer a variety of ‘puddings’ of the savoury type. Good idea.

The Sore Bee in Sowerby Bridge

There are a number of cask ales: Port Nelson and Barncliffe Bitter from Small World Beers from Shelley – and I tell you that the bitter was absolutely on song.

There’s a Sunbeam Ales Winter Special, from the rather special microbrewery in Leeds run by Nigel Poustie. Established in 2012 he’s winning a reputation for multi award-winning cask ales.

There’s generally White Rat from Ossett Brewery but it’s not on when we visit, plus one other on rotation, Manchester Marble Brewery ‘Pint’.

The Bee is becoming a popular spot for live music; there’s a jam night on Thursdays – check their Facebook page for the gig list.

Quiz night is on Tuesday and there’s even a crochet club. Not kidding.

Outside is a large beer garden overlooking the canal – a great place to people watch on a fine day.

Through the bar is a high-ceilinged but cosy snug with another wood stove – it’s easy to imagine hunkering down here with a pint and a pudding after a yomp along the canal tow path.

There are board games and books in here too, and a rather fine reproduction of an old photo of the pub featuring a fine, if serious looking landlord, Mr James Edward Spencer, licensed to sell Ale, Beer & Porter, Tobacco & Cigars To Be Consumed on the Premises.

And the name? Local folk know Sowerby Bridge as ‘sawby’.

The Sore Bee, 80-82 Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2AF.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 5/5