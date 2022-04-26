Last month, chef Andrew Pern lodged detailed plans about how he is going to rebuild The Star Inn at Harome in North Yorkshire following a fire which ripped through the 14th Century building last year.

And now the celebrated restaurant is on the lookout for new chefs and front of house staff to join its team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new starters will begin work at its sister restaurant The Pheasant, before potentially moving on to The Starr Inn after it has reopened.

Andrew Pern at The Star Inn at Harome before the fire

The Michelin-starred restaurant tweeted: "Any Chefs & Front of House staff out there wanting to work with our Star Team? We’re looking for Chefs of all levels to work alongside our ⁦@MichelinGuideUK Staff,initially ⁦@Pheasant_Harome then with a possibility of The Star inn after,DM [email protected]"

North Yorkshire Police have said a number of groups of people were in the area when the fire broke out at about 10pm on November 24 and they believe an arsonist was responsible.

Nine fire engines were called to tackle the fire, which resulted in extensive fire, water and smoke damage to much of the ground, first and second floors.