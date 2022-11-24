The Star Inn at Harome: Michelin-starred Yorkshire restaurant reopens a year on from devastating fire

A year after the historic Star Inn at Harome near Helmsley was devastated by fire it is reopening its door to the local community .

Twelve months of painstaking work and restoration have taken place since the fire on November 24 last year which saw the thatched 14th century part of the Michelin-starred restaurant reduced to ashes.

The fire left owner of 25 years Andrew Pern devastated, but determined to rebuild and reopen and last week saw diners return after a £2 million restoration.

Staff, locals and Yorkshire businesses rallied round to lend help and support including saving fine examples of Robert Mouseman’ Thompson furniture which have since undergone restoration.

Finishing touches in place for the re-opening at The Star Inn Harome.

“It has been a difficult 12 months for everyone but we were determined to have The Star reopened by the anniversary of the fire,” says Mr Pern. “We wanted to host a party to show the local community what has been achieved and to say thank you for all their support. The fire was devastating but thank goodness no one was hurt and I think it has made everyone even more determined to get back on our feet.” The Star is due to fully reopen next month.

Work started to rebuild the restaurant in May this year with a team of specialist builders being enlisted.

Wood from an 150-year-old oak tree which came down on the same night as the fire during storm Arwen at Duncombe Park estate in Helmsley was used to replace the charred timbers in the thatched roof.

A man was questioned by police in relation to the cause of the fire but no one has yet been charged.

