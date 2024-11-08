The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Inn is three miles off the A170 in North Yorkshire, tucked up in the Vale of Pickering, between the North York Moors and the Howardian Hills.

The Sun has been in the village since 1800 and is the last of the many that records show were once there.

The pub was in one family for 90-odd years; according to the village website, the Sleightholme family reigned from 1896 to 1986 – I doubt that would be happening today.

The Sun Inn, Normanton

If you do make it down the long road, I hope you find the welcome we did.

The young girl behind the bar was a breath of fresh air, chatting away to drinkers and diners and was very willing to answer my questions about the apparent love of darts here.

There are four rooms in the long, low pub; three have dart boards, one a pool table, and shelves around groaning with trophies.

There are darts matches three nights a week, and all three will be used on a league night, creating, I imagine, a lively atmosphere.

But it is not just darts that pull customers in, I realise, as the pub fills and diners head from the bar into the two rooms set for dinner - thankfully, there are no darts matches tonight.

Plates of hearty pub food waft by, and the homemade steak pie with mushy peas (my favourite) and a massive pile of fat chips.

The long bar stretches through two rooms and is well-stocked. There are two changing cask ales, a few wines, and everything else you might need.

The Sun is not a flashy pub, but something is compelling about it, I say as I take a quick peek at the steak pie on leaving whilst quietly vowing to return.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 3/5

Prices 4/5

The Sun Inn, Normanby, Sinnington, York YO62 6RH, Tel: 01751 431051