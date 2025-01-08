A popular Leeds restaurant which closed down in December as it prepared to move to a bigger site has revealed its new location.

The Swine That Dines, which is run by couple Jo and Stu Myers, announced on its Facebook page that it would be taking over a former hairdressers in Headingley.

The 18-cover restaurant was previously based in North Street in Leeds but launched a crowdfunder last year to help it move into bigger premises so it could serve more customers and continue to flourish.

The move was also mentioned in renowned food critic Jay Rayner’s column in The Guardian, where it was revealed the couple are bringing in their first head chef to run the kitchen at the new premises.

Kirsty Cheetham is joining the Swine team from the Queen ‘o t’wod Thatch in South Milford, which has won a number of awards including the Best Sunday Lunch award by The Observer Food Monthly.

A statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page, which was accompanied by a picture of the new premises on Otley Road, said: “Obviously not a hairdressers anymore, and we're working hard to transform it into The Swine Bistro.

The former hair salon is being turned into The Swine Bistro | The Swine That Dines

“There's lots to do (we're sure you can imagine) but we're loving our quirky new home and learning lots in the process.If you donated to our Crowdfunder then you should have received an update last week.

“While we've been able to fulfil some of the lemon meringue pie pledges from our last kitchen, once we get things up and running on Otley Road we'll be able to start offering out the other rewards.