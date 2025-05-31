The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m putting a small wager on the fact that many of you have had a meal at the Three Acres sometime in the last 50-odd years.

It’s a certified 24 carat Yorkshire institution and was my mum’s favourite place for lunch – we went often enough for the car to find its own way there.

The lovely staff made a tremendous fuss of her (as they did all their customers, though they seemed to have a penchant for glamorous old ladies).

Tom and Lauren Truelove, owners of the Three Acres Inn, Roydhouse, Huddersfield, which was damage in a fire in 2023 and hope's to reopen Spring of 2025. Picture By James Hardisty.

The Sunday lunch was legendary. The rest of the menu wasn’t too shabby either; the Acres prided itself in being one of the first ‘gastro pubs’ in the county, and won awards, including Egon Ronay’s Pub of the Year title in the 1990s and the Good Pub Guide’s Best Dining Pub in the 2000s.

There was a very popular oyster and champagne bar which attracted a number of famous faces - you never knew who you might bump in to: David Cameron, Simon Cowell, Marco Pierre White, Delia Smith, Chris Evans and Stephen Fry have all eaten there though not on the same night as far as I know, although that would have been quite a do.

Bradford bookmaker Derrick Truelove bought the building – then just a small row of terraced cottages - in 1968 after selling his business to Ladbrokes and it’s been in the family ever since.

His son Neil and grandson Tom in time became partners alongside Brian Orme, a former head chef, and today Tom and his wife Lauren are in the traces, and witnessed the fire that ripped through the building on Boxing Day 2023.

Home Cured Chalk Stream Trout, dill crème fraîche, thinly sliced fennel & cucumber salad, homemade seed crackers. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

They had celebrated Christmas the previous day in the pub with all the family, but fortunately there was no one in the place when the fire broke out, and there were no casualties.

Rebuilding and refurbishing has been a huge undertaking but after 18 months the Acres opened on May 18 and did 450 covers.

I arrived for lunch the following day; the huge car park was packed with much smarter cars than mine (not difficult) and there weren’t too many empty chairs in the restaurant.

And honestly It felt as if it had never been shut. The warmth of the welcome, the seamless service, the sense of being treated as an old friend (despite having not been for a decade) – it’s all there, in spades.

Coal Roasted Rump of Bolster Moor Lamb, braised shoulder pie, josper roasted celeriac, tenderstem broccoli with bordelaise sauce. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Has anything changed?

The décor is pretty much the same, as far as I remember it; to say it’s plush is an understatement – walls are busy with Ashley Jackson paintings, old photographs and mirrors, there are immaculate white linen cloths, huge displays of fresh flowers and the thickest carpets you can imagine.

Clued-up waiting staff are smartly turned out and there are one or two sharply suited chaps keeping an eye on it all. It could feel stuffy and pretentious, but it doesn’t.

The menu looks familiar – I’m sure there are some new additions, but there are old favourites too.

Talking of which, The Acres Classic Prawn Cocktail leapt off the page and is a complete throwback to the 1980s - in a good way, although it’s gone up a bit since then.

A plate of Chalk Stream Trout has been accurately home smoked and there’s a very good tang to it, nicely calmed down with dill crème fraîche, and a zingy fennel and cucumber salad, with homemade seed crackers bringing crunch.

Elsewhere for starters expect the likes of Arbroath Smokie and gravadlax fishcake, butter roasted Orkney King Scallops (£16.50) and a pocket-friendly smoked bacon & black pudding Scotch egg with homemade spicy Bloody Mary ketchup for about a tenner.

Mains-wise I’m drawn to the North Sea mackerel with horseradish sour cream, and the pie sounds marvellous – braised shin of beef and beer with savoy cabbage and bone broth gravy – but as it turns out a perfect tiny pie arrives with my coal roasted rump of Bolster Moor lamb which is pink, as requested; it’s a beautifully balanced and generous plate of food, a pool of sweet, smooth roast celeriac bringing it all together.

A good chunk of North Sea Halibut is roasted in butter accompanied with sweet leek, wild garlic & cannellini beans, poached mussels and chive oil, and is absolutely text book. The recipient is very happy, concluding that he’ll remember the taste, not the price.

If you’re really pushing the boat out there’s a chateaubriand to share for £105 or a whole free range chicken will set you back £52.

But it’s not all fine dining; there’s Whitby fish and chips and a bacon cheeseburger, and if you’re on a budget there’s a handy ‘2 courses for £24 and 3 for £28’ offer at lunchtime featuring one or two of the a la carte dishes.

As you’d expect, the wine list is international, with a more than decent house wine, Vignerons Ardéchois 'Les Terrasses' Blanc for £28.50.

And of course a champagne list featuring mainly Pol Roger, for which the Acres has form. Despite the temptation we’re not up for dessert: Wild Strawberry and Coconut Pavlova, Chocolate Cremeux and, for me next time, Espresso & Salted Caramel Crème Brulee.

I grab Tom Truelove, who is putting in a shift delivering plates to tables, despite the monster service he pulled off the previous day. What is he hoping for in the next 12 months?

“We were so pleased how things were going before the fire – we seemed to have got it right – the food, the service, the atmosphere – if we can get back to that place, I’ll be very happy,” he says.

“One of our regular customers gave me a back-handed compliment. He said ‘you do the ordinary exceptionally well’.” I’ll go with that.

A la Carte lunch for two around £112, with a glass of house wine and a pint of beer.

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Prices 5/5