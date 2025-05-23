The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two fires in the pub’s kitchen, the first in November 2020 was followed by another in August 2023. That blaze forced the closure for about 18 months until the reopening at the end of January.

The Tiger Inn was bought by the new owners, Mark and Clare Oglesby, in September last year at an auction, and since it opened its doors again, the pub has done a roaring trade.

The Oglesbys know a thing or two about catering, operating successfully Goldsborough Hall nearby, the upmarket bed and breakfast, wedding venue and top-class restaurant in what was the residence of the then Princess Royal, King George VI’s sister, who was married to the Earl of Harewood.

They also own the Bay Horse Inn in the same village.

Under the Oglesbys, The Tiger Inn’s reputation for good food at sensible prices has continued, and after being shut for what seemed ages, villagers have genuinely welcomed the pub’s revival.

Employing a dozen staff, including four chefs headed by Tom Taylor-Scaife, the pub has room for more than 100 customers, ordering meals.

Custom has been brisk since reopening – 260 lunches were served on Mother’s Day and 100 lunches/dinners a day are produced in the kitchen, cooking meat from a butcher’s in Kirkby Malzeard and vegetables from a supplier in Easingwold.

Interestingly, although locals pop in for a pint or two, Mark and Clare say drink is not a big factor in the pub’s trade which is largely based on its food.

The Tiger Inn, Shortshill Lane, Coneythorpe, North Yorkshire. HG5 ORY.