Temperatures are set to soar this week, and you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.
In South Yorkshire, there are plenty of incredible restaurants, pubs and cafes serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.
Here is a list of the 12 best places to dine al fresco in South Yorkshire - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. La Fiesta Restaurant, Doncaster
La Fiesta Restaurant in Doncaster has a 4.9* rating from 3,142 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing food delivered by amazing staff. So much choice and food quality very good. Able to eat as much as we wanted. Lovely place to celebrate. Free shots with the bill.” | Tripadvisor
2. Lovely Rita’s Bakehouse, Sheffield
Lovely Rita’s Bakehouse in Sheffield has a 5* rating from 141 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “I really enjoyed their pastries. One of the best bakeries I've tried in Sheffield. It's good to have a place like this nearby.” | Tripadvisor
3. Dough Truck Pizza, Sheffield
Dough Truck Pizza in Sheffield has a 5* rating from 115 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Came here with family and friends and what an experience! The atmosphere was great and the staff were incredibly friendly.” | Tripadvisor
4. The Hidden Gem, Sheffield
The Hidden Gem in Sheffield has a 4.8* rating from 972 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Went for lunch with friends and sat outside. There is a good choice of meals plus a good selection of vegetarian options. Food portions are large and the chips are the best ever. It really is a lovely hidden gem and I highly recommend it.” | Tripadvisor
