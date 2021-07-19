The top rated restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor

From Bengali cuisine, to Mediterranean restaurants and wine tasting experiences, Leeds has an amazing variety of places to eat.

We took a look at popular review site Tripadvisor to see which restaurants had top ratings on the website.

La Taberna is the most highly rated in Leeds on TripAdvisor and has 332 reviews, 311 of them rating the place five stars.

The restaurant serves Mediterranean food and many reviews rave about the authentic flavours, Spanish tapas and welcoming atmosphere.

La Taberna, Britannia House 16 York Place Basement Britannia House, Leeds, LS1 2EU

Bengal Brasserie

Bengal Brasserie has 1,334 reviews and 1,186 of them rate the restaurant five stars, and the photos and praise on TripAdvisor seem to show exactly why.

Many reviews boast about the excellent service and food, the restaurant boasts an impressive menu of Bengali cuisine including dishes such as special patil curry, rangila and emoni king prawn.

Bengal Brasserie, Leeds Bowl 5 Merrion Way, Leeds, LS2 8BT

Smak! The Polish Kitchen

Smak! is ranked third and has 191 reviews, 182 of them rate the bistro five stars.

The establishment serves a range of Polish dishes and many reviews rave about the authenticity of the food and the value for money.

Dishes such as zurek, bigos and pierogi feature on the menu and the bistro expresses emphasis on using locally sourced produce.

Smak! The Polish Kitchen, 372 Kirkstall Road, Leeds, LS4 2HQ

Myrtle Tavern

Myrtle Tavern is a classic British pub and has 538 reviews, 472 of them rate the establishment five stars on TripAdvisor.

The pub serves an impressive Sunday lunch and many reviews praise the service and friendly atmosphere.

Myrtle Tavern, Parkside Road Meanwood, Leeds, LS6 4NE

Veeno Leeds

Veeno is an Italian wine bar and has 338 reviews - an impressive 352 rate the place five stars.

The establishment has a sleek and modern interior as well as outdoor seating and boasts a large selection of wines - many reviews also rave about the wine tasting experience.

Veeno Leeds, 5 Wellington Place, Leeds, LS1 4AP

Another Bengal Brasserie features in the top ten in Leeds - this one is rated sixth and is located on Haddon Road.

The restaurant has 1,017 reviews and 917 of them rate the place five stars - many comment on the food and outstanding service.

Bengal Brasserie, 65 Haddon Road Burley, Leeds, LS4 2JE

Yokohama

Yokohama is a Japanese and Korean restaurant with 406 reviews - 365 rating five stars and placing the restaurant seventh on the list.

The menu boasts a wide range of Japanese and Korean cuisine including noodles, sushi and soup dishes.

Yokohama, 331 Roundhay Road, Leeds, LS8 4HT

The Swine That Dines has 230 reviews - an impressive 206 of them rate the restaurant five stars.

A contemporary British restaurant with a menu boasting dishes such as gnocchi, carrot, cow's curd and spiced walnut - many reviews rave about the fantastic flavours and service.

The Swine That Dines, 58 North Street, Leeds, LS2 7PN

Salami & Co

Salami & Co is a coffee house and has 187 reviews, 170 rating the establishment five stars.

The cafe serves a range of brunch and lunch dishes including a Mexican Brunch that consists of refried beans, sweetcorn salad, smashed avocado, crushed tortillas, spiralised courgette, Mexican fiesta dip and toasted Leeds bread.

Salami & Co, 10 Market Place, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3AQ

Kuala Lampur Cafe

Kuala Lampur Cafe features tenth on the list and has 147 reviews, 131 of them rating five stars.

The cafe serves Asian and Malaysian food, with many reviews mentioning the wide range of vegetarian and vegan dishes.