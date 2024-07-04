The unconventional new crisp flavours designed to pair perfectly with Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc.

Crisps are a go-to snack for Brits to enjoy with a glass of vino, but why settle for the same old Salt & Vinegar or Cheese & Onion when you can try the ultimate flavour match?

New Zealand Marlborough wine brand, Brancott Estate, has collaborated with premium snacks brand, Made for Drink, to launch crisps that have been made to pair perfectly with its award-winning Sauvignon Blancs.

Wine lovers are invited to elevate their snack game with this tasty collaboration, featuring two unexpected flavours; Pickled Onion and Chilli & Lemon.

A staple in picnic baskets and office drink spreads across the nation, ‘wine and crisps’ are officially the internet’s latest foodie obsession. With a peak in Google searches, the tantalising social media trend is set to prepare the nation for picnic and BBQ season as millennials and Gen Zs search for unpretentious and familiar favourites this summer.

Pickled Onion - perfectly paired with Brancott Classic Sauvignon Blanc

A retro classic; the acidity of the pickling spices and onions perfectly balances out the acidity of the Sauvignon Blanc, allowing the classic herbaceous and passionfruit characteristic to really shine through, whilst enhancing the aromatic flavours.

Chilli & Lemon - perfectly paired with Flight Sauvignon Blanc

The fresh lemon in the crisps complements the citrusy aromas of Brancott Estate’s lower ABV (9%) Sauvignon Blanc, without obscuring the tropical ripe fruit flavours. The lighter alcohol content of Brancott Estate Flight allows the spice to be dialled up with a pleasant hint of bird’s eye chilli.

“We wanted to create the perfect pairing for New Zealand’s most popular wine, Sauvignon Blanc, so we’re buzzing to partner with the pioneers in the iconic Marlborough region; Brancott Estate,” says Dan Featherstone, Founder at Made for Drink.

He explains that white wines like Sauvignon Blanc have more acidity than red wines or sweet wines, which in turn cleanses the palate, particularly with fatty or oily foods such as crisps. The saltiness of the crisp also emphasises the richness of the Sauvignon Blanc, whilst the satisfyingly crunchy texture brings out the fruity flavours of the wine on the palate.

As a trend, wine and crisp pairing is making waves among food enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs alike - perhaps due to the pairings’ accessibility compared to the classic cheese and wine combination.