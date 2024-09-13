The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first to sadly close was the White Horse, a lovely old pub dating from the 18th century with low beamed ceilings and snuggly rooms.

Then, bizarrely, the White Swan closed just at the same time new owners took over and opened the Horse – confusing, I know.

The new owners are no strangers to the pub business as already operating at The Blacksmiths Arms in Lastingham, way up on the North York Moors, a popular pub and a particular favourite of mine.

The White Horse, in Ampleforth

I hot-footed it to The White Horse almost immediately after hearing of its opening, but I went too early.

The White Horse is under refurbishment, more with the décor than the pub itself, as frankly, their reputation for excellent food and drink precedes them.

Recently, I went back for a quick visit to see how the refurb was coming along. I am happy to report that it seems all is well.

The whole place has been given a sparkle with fresh paint, lovely new tweed upholstery, curtains and signage. Tables are now set for food in the two dining rooms, but it is still very much a pub in the bar area.

On the pumps are Theakston’s Best, Howardian Hills Gold and Falconer from Wensleydale. I had a delicious blush Pinot Grigio from the wine list, and the bar is well stocked with everything else.

There’s a blackboard in the dining rooms with a sensibly priced, enticing menu, so I will go back to check this out.

Food is served from Wednesday to Sunday, but we visited on a bar-only day, which was not overly busy but enough to make it a welcoming place.

The White Horse is a work in progress and looks promising. I, for one, shall be keeping a close eye on it.

Welcome 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5

White Horse Inn, West End, Ampleforth, York YO62 4DX