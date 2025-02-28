The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The White House sits at the opposite end of Roundhay Park to another popular local watering hole (The Roundhay Fox) and regular visitors to the park will probably have popped in here at some time or another.

As well as having a prime, leafy location, the building itself is impressive.

Built in 1903, The White House was originally the family home of local entrepreneur James Holroyd Junior, owner of the Burmantofts Pottery Company, and has been a popular pub restaurant since the 1970s, and now sits under the Chef & Brewer umbrella.

The White House pub in Roundhay

Inside, the spacious bar and dining areas are bright with a mix of smart upholstered chairs, sofas and modern bar stools – it’s the kind of place you could bring the in-laws without worrying what they’re going to think.

There are some excellent options on cask including Deuchars IPA, Black Sheep Best Bitter and Timothy Taylor’s Landlord, plus some of the usual suspects on tap like Peroni, Estrella and Madri.

There’s also a solid wine list and while I can’t vouch for the food (this includes breakfast, lunch and dinner menus) it’s your classic country pub fare.

The outside terrace is popular in the summer months, but I like the fact that even on a midweek winter’s evening it’s bustling inside with a real mix of people – families, dog walkers and friends meeting for a catch up.

If you want a quirky little pub with creaking floorboards that’s dripping in olde worlde character, then this might not be the place for you.

But if you like a decent pint in a relaxed, stylish setting with plenty of (and this bit is important) comfortable seating then you’ll probably like it here.

Plus, anywhere that has Warren Zevon on its playlist gets a thumbs up from me.

Welcome 3/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5