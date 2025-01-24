The Woods, Chapel Allerton: The Yorkshire bar in a curious building which has stood the test of time
Others have come and gone but The Woods, a curious building arching up over three floors, has withstood the slings and arrows flung at the hospitality sector in recent years and is still here.
Strictly speaking it’s a neighbourhood bar rather than a pub though it has all the ingredients for the latter – a good choice of beer, decent food and live music.
In July last year it was taken over by Alexander and Jonathan Neil, the brothers behind the cocktail bar Roland’s in Leeds city centre, after its previous owners retired.
Since then they have quietly made a few tweaks here and there. Kerbside Kids, known for their acclaimed smash burgers and wings, run the kitchen and there’s live music on Saturday afternoons.
I say it’s a curious building; it’s also a spacious one. As well as a top floor balcony, there’s an outside terrace on the ground floor draped in fairy lights with plenty of communal tables and sofa-style seating, and the heaters mean it’s a popular spot all year round.
On the drinks front, Timothy Taylor’s Landlord, Kirkstall Brewery’s Three Swords and Vocation’s Bread & Butter are all flying the flag for Yorkshire on cask, and there’s a decent choice of beers on draught too, including Erdinger, Kirkstall’s Virtuous and my personal favourite, Northern Monk’s A Little Faith.
There’s also a decent selection of low and non-alcoholic beers and ciders, which in my experience seem to be getting better all the time.
Gin and spirits drinkers are well catered for and there’s a short but solid wine list, pretty much all of which are available by the glass.
There’s a lot to like about The Woods. Not only because it does everything well but the fact it’s rooted in its local community. Long may it continue.
Welcome 4/5
Atmosphere 4/5
Drinks choice 4/5
Prices 4/5
The Woods, 5 Stainbeck Corner, Chapel Allerton, Leeds. LS7 3PG. Tel: 0113 307 0111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.