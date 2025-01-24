The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others have come and gone but The Woods, a curious building arching up over three floors, has withstood the slings and arrows flung at the hospitality sector in recent years and is still here.

Strictly speaking it’s a neighbourhood bar rather than a pub though it has all the ingredients for the latter – a good choice of beer, decent food and live music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July last year it was taken over by Alexander and Jonathan Neil, the brothers behind the cocktail bar Roland’s in Leeds city centre, after its previous owners retired.

Alexander Neil The Woods, 5, Stainbeck Corner, Chapel Allerton, Leeds Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Since then they have quietly made a few tweaks here and there. Kerbside Kids, known for their acclaimed smash burgers and wings, run the kitchen and there’s live music on Saturday afternoons.

I say it’s a curious building; it’s also a spacious one. As well as a top floor balcony, there’s an outside terrace on the ground floor draped in fairy lights with plenty of communal tables and sofa-style seating, and the heaters mean it’s a popular spot all year round.

On the drinks front, Timothy Taylor’s Landlord, Kirkstall Brewery’s Three Swords and Vocation’s Bread & Butter are all flying the flag for Yorkshire on cask, and there’s a decent choice of beers on draught too, including Erdinger, Kirkstall’s Virtuous and my personal favourite, Northern Monk’s A Little Faith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also a decent selection of low and non-alcoholic beers and ciders, which in my experience seem to be getting better all the time.

Gin and spirits drinkers are well catered for and there’s a short but solid wine list, pretty much all of which are available by the glass.

There’s a lot to like about The Woods. Not only because it does everything well but the fact it’s rooted in its local community. Long may it continue.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5