The Woods, Chapel Allerton: The Yorkshire bar in a curious building which has stood the test of time

The Woods, you may remember its former incarnations Angel Share and Hummingbird, has been at the heart of Chapel Allerton’s food and drink scene for quite a while now.
Chris Bond
By Chris Bond

Contributor

Published 24th Jan 2025, 05:00 BST

Others have come and gone but The Woods, a curious building arching up over three floors, has withstood the slings and arrows flung at the hospitality sector in recent years and is still here.

Strictly speaking it’s a neighbourhood bar rather than a pub though it has all the ingredients for the latter – a good choice of beer, decent food and live music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In July last year it was taken over by Alexander and Jonathan Neil, the brothers behind the cocktail bar Roland’s in Leeds city centre, after its previous owners retired.

Alexander Neil The Woods, 5, Stainbeck Corner, Chapel Allerton, Leeds Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon HulmeAlexander Neil The Woods, 5, Stainbeck Corner, Chapel Allerton, Leeds Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme
Alexander Neil The Woods, 5, Stainbeck Corner, Chapel Allerton, Leeds Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Since then they have quietly made a few tweaks here and there. Kerbside Kids, known for their acclaimed smash burgers and wings, run the kitchen and there’s live music on Saturday afternoons.

I say it’s a curious building; it’s also a spacious one. As well as a top floor balcony, there’s an outside terrace on the ground floor draped in fairy lights with plenty of communal tables and sofa-style seating, and the heaters mean it’s a popular spot all year round.

On the drinks front, Timothy Taylor’s Landlord, Kirkstall Brewery’s Three Swords and Vocation’s Bread & Butter are all flying the flag for Yorkshire on cask, and there’s a decent choice of beers on draught too, including Erdinger, Kirkstall’s Virtuous and my personal favourite, Northern Monk’s A Little Faith.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There’s also a decent selection of low and non-alcoholic beers and ciders, which in my experience seem to be getting better all the time.

Gin and spirits drinkers are well catered for and there’s a short but solid wine list, pretty much all of which are available by the glass.

There’s a lot to like about The Woods. Not only because it does everything well but the fact it’s rooted in its local community. Long may it continue.

Welcome 4/5

Atmosphere 4/5

Drinks choice 4/5

Prices 4/5

The Woods, 5 Stainbeck Corner, Chapel Allerton, Leeds. LS7 3PG. Tel: 0113 307 0111.

Related topics:Chapel AllertonWoodsYorkshireLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice