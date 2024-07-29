The Yorkshire farmer helping to put real food back on the menu

Chris was in the Food Hall at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show where the county’s largest food network Deliciously Yorkshire launched its new website and Taste Awards 2024, but Chris says he’s also very much involved with his local shows.

“We have three big shows in our area: Gargrave (August 17), Malhamdale (August 24) and Kilnsey (August 27). I’ve always been involved with Malham Show which takes place on bank holiday Saturday, where it’s always guaranteed sunny weather.

“All shows are important to food producers. They offer an opportunity to educate and inform about animals, about food and meals. Everything has changed in the past 40 years from what we eat, how we eat and how much we spend on food.”

Chris Wildman Town End Farm Shop ,Airton, Malham. Chris is pictured with a selection Cheese and Chorizo from his shop. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Chris points to the amount being spent on food today.

“As a nation we used to spend 40 per cent of our income on food, but now that is generally less than 20 per cent and nearer to 10 per cent, so when people talk about a cost of living crisis, well it’s not food and food prices.

"They are a lot lower than they used to be, with perhaps the exception to that at the moment being lamb with market prices looking really good right now, but even then, pretty much across the board food prices have not kept up with inflation, including lamb.

“The price of pork has always been cheap and it is still way too cheap. For many it is almost impossible to farm their own pigs. I’ve tried and still have them, but they are not viable for me as a hill farmer.

"East Yorkshire arable farms where the farmer can grow the pigs’ food to feed them is perhaps more viable, but the product is still way too cheap.

“Everyone is now looking for convenience food, spending less time preparing and that is impacting on how we perceive food, how we buy food, how we cook.

“All we hear seem to hear about in farming is rewilding, regenerative and environmental issues. It’s all very well planting lots of trees and producing less food, but that will only lead to us importing more in future.”

Chris speaks with knowledge of all ends of the food spectrum, as farmer, butcher, farm shop owner and marketeer and has seen all the changes.

“I’m a fifth-generation butcher from Bentham. I married a farmer’s daughter, Jennifer, and my mother’s family were all farmers. We took on Town End Farm Shop 11 years ago and I’ve been a Deliciously Yorkshire member for 15 years.

“I was one of the early ones to go into online butchery with a business called Paganum Produce. We were probably a little too early.

“Paganum Produce was all about our farm, our amazing produce and my background in butchery. I’d had another career in branding and marketing in the clothing industry, and set up a web business selling meat.

"We also did farmers markets and food festivals selling our meat, but I found fresh meat was a very hard sell online.”

Chris says that’s why he started with cured meats.

“Ham and sausages would sell really well. So, that’s when I came up with curing. Charcuterie and salumi is something that has been done hundreds of years, corned beef is charcuterie and the same is true of pate and potted meat. We just didn’t call it that back in the day.

“I started looking at produce to get more shelf life which is when we came up with the Yorkshire Chorizo idea which gave four months shelf life and a good ambient product. I could take that out to farmers markets and food stalls and bring back any that didn’t sell and take it back out again.

"I couldn’t do that with fresh meat. I’m now doing Yorkshire Gin Coppa using the shoulder or nape of our outdoor reared pork cured and reusing Yorkshire Cotton Gin botanicals such as juniper from Otterbeck Distillery. I love that kind of collaboration.”

Church End Farm is a hill farm that runs to 450 acres and is mainly down to sheep with 800 breeding ewes providing the North of England Mule from crossing the Swaledale with the Bluefaced Leicester tup.

“Producing efficient breeding stock for other farms is our main product,” says Chris.

“Our son William is the farmer. He stewarded the shearing competitions at the Great Yorkshire Show and also has a shearing round. He did about 40,000 last year. He enters speed shearing competitions and is very successful.

“We have a herd of Beef Shorthorns and Longhorns. My thing is the Craven Longhorn. In the farm shop we do Longhorn burgers and casseroles and our beef charcuterie makes a fantastic bresaola that has won lots of awards, it’s a cured marinated beef.”

Chris and Jennifer took over Town End Farm Shop in 2013, previous owners Chris and Jane Hall had run it after setting it up just after Foot & Mouth year in 2001.

“I’d been supplying Chris and Jane with beef, sausages and bacon,” says Chris. “It has evolved into what it is today.

“We did a bit of TV work with Paul Hollywood, Julia Bradbury and Ade Edmondson, then Top of the Shop with Tom Kerridge which was when the BBC came for six weeks and filmed about local artisan food, small producers and getting them into farm shops.

"That led to an instant doubling of footfall overnight. But then Covid happened and having gone through roof we had a very quick fall, but we never closed. We found a way through.