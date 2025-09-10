The Yorkshire wine merchants offering 'try before you buy' events for Christmas

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is far too soon to mention that end-of-year celebration, but all the wine merchants in the county are busy arranging events so that their regular customers can taste some wines, see if they like them and perhaps order them.

It is a ‘try before you buy’ plan, and while these happen all year long, the ones at this time of year have that end-of-year festival very much in mind.

That is when you might have all the family with their feet under your table and you need to impress them without spending a fortune.

The scenery may be different but Yorkshire wine tastings are just as much fun as this one

The problem is that these events, tastings, and ‘meet the winemaker’ opportunities sell out very quickly.

Venues are limited for space, and it is disappointing to find out that your favourite merchant is holding a tasting soon and you can’t get a ticket.

So here are some of the tastings happening between now and December.

A few merchants are still at the organising stage so I will mention them later, but if you are interested in getting a taste of new wines and spirits or some favourites that you save for special occasions, then mark your diary and buy your ticket early.

Wine tasting is always fun

Martinez Wines, Ilkley

Martinez don’t just have a tasting, they have an Extravaganza, and that is the correct word for the extraordinary event held at Ilkley Kings Hall and Winter Garden on November 4 between 2pm and 8pm.

There will be over 200 wines on show, presented by wine professionals who won’t bore you with information about which side of the hill the grapes are grown, but they will tell you just how good the wine is and why.

There is not just wine on offer. There is a cold tapas buffet, a Courtyard Dairy cheese plate and masterclasses organised by Spanish winery Pla de Bages.

Tickets cost £40 with all profits going to Save the Children and MacMillan.

These have been favourite charities for Martinez events and over the years they have donated £30,000 to charity, which makes every wine taste that little bit better.

Buy your tickets from the shops in Ilkley or Bingley, or from the website www.martinez.co.uk

Bon Coeur Fine Wines, Melsonby

There might still be a few tickets left for the Bon Coeur Autumn Wine tasting to be held on September 24 at 6pm. This will feature new wines and new vintages. Tickets cost £25 redeemable against orders of £250 or more.

If that event is sold out, then make sure you put November 20 in your diary for the Christmas tasting when around 50 wines will be available to taste.

Again, tickets cost £25, ring 01325 776446 or check the website www.bcfw.co.uk and click through to events.

The Wright Wine Company, Skipton

Rather than organise one big tasting The Wright Wine Company is the place to head to on the last Saturday of the month, between 12pm and 3pm because there will always be something open for tasting, and it is free. There is no fixed programme for the tasting, but the wines are always well chosen for the season.

As we approach the end of the year a few more tastings pop into the schedule. Next Saturday on September 20 the highlight is Autumn wines, while on November 29 there will be wines for the festive season.

Roberts and Speight, Beverley

You need to keep checking the website of Roberts and Speight to get your hands on tickets to their tastings but the three events they have lined up are well worth going to. All events are at Beverley Rugby Club and tickets go on the website around a month before the event.

On October 2 the fabulous whiskies from Filey Bay will be on show (£25). October 22 sees the wonderful rums from Foursquare in Barbados being poured for tasting (£25) while an eclectic range of wines from importer Halo Wines will be on show on November 19 (£30) in a Christmas themed tasting.

Keep an eye on www.robertsandspeight.co.uk or ring them on 01482 870717.

York Wines, York

Wine Wednesday is the theme at York Wines at the Moor Farm shop on Sheriff Hutton Road. At these events, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm, on October 29 and November 26 you can taste a minimum of six wines in a relaxed and enjoyable setting.

Tickets cost £7.50 and are available from the website, www.yorkwines.co.uk or from the shop.

Hoults, Huddersfield

It is unusual for November tastings to be sold out already, but that is what happens when you get the format right.

Hoult’s Big Winter tasting on November 14 is completely full but if you get in quick you might be able to get into the ones on November 5, 6, 7,12, and 13.

These immensely popular sit-down tastings start at 6pm and there are 20 wines on show, introduced by Rob in his relaxed knowledgeable style.

From fizz to fortified with some red, white and rosé in between, this is an enjoyable way to get to taste some wines. No food is provided but sometimes people bring their own snacks to share around the table.

Tickets cost £32.50 and are available from the website www.hoults.com/events.

While you are on the website check out the other tastings at Hoults. The Liberator on October 22 (£30) and Port on October 31 (£30) are well worth signing up for.

Latitude, Leeds

The Latitude Spirits Showcase will be held on 28 September (£35) when there will be over 50 spirits to try, including rum, whisky, brandy, tequila and many more.

There are two time slots: - 1pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 4.30pm and the tasting will be held at the shop in The Calls. If you miss this one, there will be another on November 30. Check the Latitude website www.latitudewine.co.uk and click through to events to buy your ticket.

House of Townend, Melton

There will be growers and producers pouring their wines at House of Townend on November 6 when they showcase their wines for Christmas.

Tickets cost £20 which includes a £10 discount on orders over £100 on the night and a £5 donation to Dove House Hospice.