'These are my recipes for delicious Malaysian food - with a Scottish twist'

Sambal mussels

“Sambal Lala, or chilli clams, is a beloved dish in Malaysia, a staple in the vibrant culinary landscape of Melaka,” says cookery writer Julie Lin. “Its rich, spicy flavours have captivated many, including myself, and inspired by my Scottish roots, I’ve added a twist to this traditional recipe.

“Scotland is renowned for its abundant and sustainable mussel populations, making them one of the most environmentally friendly shellfish options available.”

Julie Lin's salted egg yolk chicken. Photo credit: Liz Seabrook/PA

Serves 4-6. Ingredients: 1kg fresh mussels in shell; 200ml rapeseed oil; 150ml tamarind water; 3tbsp kecap manis (sweet soy sauce); 2tbsp gula melaka palm sugar (or dark brown soft sugar); 100g wild garlic leaves; Lime juice, to taste; ½ bunch of fresh Thai basil leaves, torn, to serve; Salt, to taste; Coconut rice, to serve

For the spice paste: 7 banana shallots, peeled and roughly chopped; 15 garlic cloves, peeled; 20 dried red chillies, soaked in warm water, drained and mostly deseeded (depending on how spicy you like it); 3 fresh long red chillies, roughly chopped; 3 lemongrass stalks, cleaned, trimmed and roughly chopped; 1 heaped tbsp sambal belacan (homemade or jarred), toasted; 2 tbsp gula melaka palm sugar (or dark brown soft sugar); 1½tbsp salt

First, prepare the mussels. Begin by carefully scrubbing the mussels and de-bearding each one. Wash and clean the shells. Discard any that are open or don’t close with a sharp tap.

Next, make the spice paste. Place the shallots, garlic, dried and fresh chillies, lemongrass and toasted sambal belacan in a food processor or blender, then blitz to a fine paste. Transfer to a bowl and stir in the sugar and salt.

Julie Lin's sambal mussels. Photo credit: Liz Seabrook/PA

When ready to cook, place a large wok over a high heat. Once hot, add half of the rapeseed oil to coat the bottom of the wok and allow it to reach a medium heat. Add the spice paste to the wok and stir-fry over a medium-low heat for 15 minutes, moving the paste continuously so it doesn’t burn.

Now, add in the rest of the rapeseed oil. If the paste looks like it’s getting too dry, add a little more oil. The ideal state is when the oil has split from the sambal and risen to the top.

Add the tamarind water, kecap manis and palm sugar to the wok, allow it to reduce for about 2 minutes, then season to taste with salt.

Reduce the heat to medium, add the mussels to the wok and toss them in the sauce, then cover with a lid. Steam them and check them after 3–4 minutes – once they have opened up, then they are ready to be served. Discard any that do not open.

Add the wild garlic to the mussels in the wok, then toss everything together to ensure it is all well coated in the sauce. Squeeze the lime juice to taste over everything, scatter over the torn basil leaves and give it a final stir. Serve piping hot alongside fragrant coconut rice.

Garlic udon in sesame and chilli oil

This is a quick udon to satisfy that craving for a warming bowl of noodles, says cookery writer Julie Lin – “even when I’m in a rush”.

She says: “Sesame paste can be easily found in Asian supermarkets now. It’s a brilliant store cupboard ingredient, which makes vegan broths nicely rich without being overpowering. This is one of my go-to meals for when I’m eating alone, as it’s such a quick recipe.”

Serves one. Ingredients: 200g fresh udon noodles; 2tbsp Asian sesame paste; 1tbsp light soy sauce; 1tsp dark soy sauce; 1tsp rice wine vinegar; 1tsp white sugar; 2tsp Sichuan-based chilli oil, or to your taste, plus extra to garnish; 3 garlic cloves, peeled and minced; 3cm piece of root ginger, peeled and minced; 2 spring onions, finely sliced; 1tbsp toasted sesame seeds; Seasoning – Black vinegar, salt, light soy sauce

Blanch the fresh udon noodles by plunging them into boiling water for 2 minutes. To stop the cooking process, submerge the noodles in icy cold water, then drain and rinse under cold running water. Set aside.

To make the dressing, whisk together the sesame paste, both soy sauces, the rice wine vinegar, sugar, chilli oil and the minced garlic and ginger in a bowl until well combined. Add a splash of water until you get a creamy consistency. Adjust the seasoning to your taste.

Toss the cold noodles in the dressing, ensuring that each strand is evenly coated. Taste and add whichever seasoning station ingredients you feel like.

Pile the noodles into a deep bowl, scatter over the spring onions, then sprinkle on the toasted sesame seeds and a drizzle of the chilli oil.

Curry leaf chicken legs with salted egg yolk sauce

“I became obsessed with salted egg yolk sauce after trying it at a restaurant in Singapore. It has an incredible, full-bodied flavour, a rich and velvety texture,” says cookery writer Julie Lin.

“There’s something so satisfying about salting your own egg yolks. The transformation of the yolk, as it solidifies, reminds me of an orange fruit pastille. Combined with evaporated milk – an ingredient used a lot in Malaysia due to the lack of fresh dairy farms – the richness is irresistible.”

Serves 4. Ingredients: 2tsp ground turmeric; 1tsp chilli powder; 4 chicken legs, skin on; Vegetable oil, for frying; Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the salted egg yolk sauce: 2tbsp butter; 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced; 3–4cm piece of root ginger, peeled and minced; 4 baked salted egg yolks; 10 fresh curry leaves, plus extra (optional) to garnish; 2 fresh red or green bird’s eye chillies, chopped (optional); 3tbsp evaporated milk; 1tsp white sugar; ¼tsp ground white pepper

If salting your own egg yolks: cover the base of a shallow plastic container with fine salt, 2-3cm deep. Use a spoon to make dents, then add a yolk to each. Cover them with more salt, then refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight. The yolks should now have a sticky, gummy texture, perfect for layering on rice. They keep for 3 days in an airtight container in the fridge.

Preheat the oven to its lowest setting (about 60°C/40°C fan), place the yolks on an oiled wire rack and bake for 3 hours until dry and hard. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 months.

Combine the turmeric and chilli powder in a small bowl, then season with salt and black pepper. Rub this spice mixture into the chicken legs and let them marinate in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, or ideally overnight.

Heat a generous amount of vegetable oil in a heavy-based pan over a medium heat. Carefully lower the chicken legs into the hot oil and fry until golden and fully cooked. This should take about 10–15 minutes on each side, depending on their size. Once cooked, set the chicken aside on kitchen paper to drain any excess oil.

Melt the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger, then fry until fragrant. Add the salted egg yolks and cook, stirring continuously, until it becomes a creamy, emulsified sauce.

Add the curry leaves and chillies (if using), then stir for a further minute. Pour in the evaporated milk, then mix in the sugar and white pepper. Stir until the sauce becomes thick and creamy.