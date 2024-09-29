These are the best wines from Booths for you to add to your shopping list

Last summer I was in a small town in Italy and saw someone carrying a Booths tote bag. If you live anywhere near a Booths store, you will have seen dozens of them with clever puns such as “Much ado about stuffing”, “The Cake District” and “All cheeses great and small”. All the bags carry the Booths name but unless you know the chain and its wonderful range of goods, you might be puzzled.

The bag in question was definitely well-used because it had one of the older puns that I have seen many times – ‘Cumbria not Umbria’ and it made me smile. It almost provided an introduction to the owner – here is someone who appreciates good quality food and drink.

With only 27 stores compared with Aldi’s 1000-plus stores and Waitrose 300-plus, Booths is just a minnow in retailing, but it has found its niche and is less of a supermarket and more of a well-established grocer. It not only provides a fine range of regular products that most customers need for their weekly shop, but it also stocks a few quirky ingredients that you might otherwise have to go online for.

With a policy of buying from local suppliers, which cuts food miles and helps sustain the local economy, Booths is a definite northern establishment and we are fortunate that three of their stores are in Yorkshire. Ripon, Ilkley and Settle have a Booths store and even if you are some distance away from these towns, they are well worth a detour when you are out and about.

Booths made a welcome return to the wine tasting circuit last week with over 140 wines open and ready for assembled press to work through in a smart London venue. They missed showing their range last year for the very good reason that their excellent buyer, Victoria Anderson was on maternity leave. Her 8 years at the helm of the wine department has seen it grow in strength and quality, so it was good to swirl so many of their own-label and branded wines around my tastebuds, and frankly I was impressed. Booths are not just good on quality; they have a keen Northern eye on value too.

Here are some of the best wines that stood out on the day, but there were many more that will find their way into this column in coming weeks.

Sparkling Wines

The vineyards of Beaumes de Venise

Cave de Lugny Crémant de Bourgogne NV, France, £12.75: Terrific flavour for money in this fizz, from Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Gamay grapes grown in the Mâconnais where the sunny weather adds a hint of peachy fruit to a zing of lemon sherbet on toast.

E.H. Booth & Co. Champagne Brut, £29: A carefully balanced blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir gives this champagne ripe orchard fruit flavours and a rounded, toasty complexity. Why buy an expensive brand when you can drink this one?

White Wines

E.H. Booth & Co. Fiano 2023, Sicily, £7.50: A great value wine that has springtime blossom and peach notes on the nose, with peachy, apricot and greengage flavours. Close your eyes and you could be in Italy.

Katie Jones makes some of the best wines in the Languedoc

Domaine de l’Arjolle Sauvignon Blanc Viognier 2023, Languedoc, France, £8.50: Take a break from single Sauvignon Blanc wines and try this southern French Sauvignon blended with 40% Viognier. This lifts the peachy fruit while keeping freshness. Perfect as an aperitif or with fish.

E.H. Booth & Co. Gavi 2023, Piedmont, Italy £10: Light, elegant and delicious, this 100% Cortese wine has floral and fennel aromas with green apple flavours mingled with juicy nectarines and a rounded, supple style.

Team this with grilled fish or creamy pasta.

Yealands Estate Albariño 2022, Marlborough, New Zealand, £14: Now that Rías Baixas is selling so much Albariño, the rest of the world is trying to copy those precise, minerally, lean, fruity flavours. The Yealands vineyards overlook the sea and capture those same crisp aromatics and zesty flavours.

Skouras Wild Ferment Assyrtiko 2023, Peloponnese, Greece, £16: A new addition to the range and well worth trying. From vineyards at 600 metres altitude, this has apple and citrus flavours with a minerally crunch and an almost salty finish.

Red Wines

Le Chant du Côt à la Négrette 2022, Fronton, France £9.50: This characterful wine comes from South West France where the hard-to-find grape Négrette is grown. Deep coloured, yet perfumed and fruity it has blackberry and mulberry flavours, a twist of black pepper and spice.

E.H. Booth & Co. Fleurie 2023, France £12: This is the kind of wine that makes sense of Beaujolais. Gamay grapes, with that familiar edge of light, fragrant fruit, followed by savoury, almost meaty complexity. Big enough to cope with a chicken casserole.

Quinta da Fonte Souto Florão, Alentejo, Portugal £13.25: From the makers of Graham’s ports Quinta da Fonte Souto is a mix of Portuguese grape varieties, full of crunchy black and red fruits, with a seam of sweet spice and a lamb-friendly finish.

Domaine Jones Fitou 2022, Languedoc, France £14.75: A chunky roller-coaster of a wine, with damsons, herbs and a structure that will happily accompany a venison stew and last through to the cheese. This estate is run by Katie Jones who moved to France decades ago and started to buy up neglected plots of old vines. Now she makes some of the best wines in the Occitanie.

E.H. Booth & Co. Saint Julien 2019, Bordeaux, France £19: Sourced from Sichel who have an extensive network of their own estates, and suppliers, this stood out for its generous, rounded cassis fruit with silky, elegant tannins. A Sunday lunch wine, or even for Christmas.

Sweet Desserts

Domaine de Coyeux Muscat de Beaumes de Venise Solera NV, Rhône, France, £11 for a half bottle: Old Muscat à petits grains vines, grown at altitude provides ideal conditions for this delicious, sweet wine, balanced by freshness and elegance. Candied apricot and pear flavours. Serve in thimbleful quantities.