'These are the best wines to buy from Booths, Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Tesco this week'

Wines of the Week

Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc 2024, Marlborough, New Zealand, 13.5%, Sainsbury down from £11 to £9 with a Nectar card until 22 July: A terrific thirst-quencher for a hot sunny day. Full of zippy, zesty gooseberry and lime flavours.

Patricius Tokaji Dry Furmint 2022, Hungary, 13.5%, Waitrose down from £11 to £9.50 until 29 July: Tokaji isn’t always sweet. This dry version has fresh lemon notes, a touch of peach and ripe quince followed by minerally crunch on the finish. If you normally drink Chablis, try this.

Mirabeau Pure Provence Rosé 2024, Côtes de Provence, France, 13%, Booths down from £16.75 to £13.75 until 29 July: Of all the Mirabeau wines on the shelves, this one charms the tastebuds with its perfect balance and precision. It has clear red berry fruit, gentle acidity and a long, refreshing finish.

Errazuriz Max Carmenère 2022, Aconcagua Valley, Chile, 13.5%, Tesco down from £14 to £11 with a Tesco Clubcard until 14 July: Buy lots of this gloriously deep, smooth wine filled with blackcurrants, cherries, herbs and a hint of coffee. Pour alongside a barbecue.

Winemaker Tasting

Get your name down for a fabulous winemaker tasting at Martinez Wines in Ilkley on Wednesday 23 July when Luke O’Cuinneagain, winemaker at South Africa’s glorious Vergelegen will be pouring his wines, starting at 7.30pm.

Luke spent many years at Glenelly, a delightful property owned and established by Madame May-Eliane de Lancquesaing, who used to own Ch. Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande in the Médoc.

He built up the quality profile of Glenelly, with the top wine Lady May consistently winning awards. Now he is at the famous Vergelegen estate and is doing a terrific job.

Go taste the wines, and if you get the chance, ask him about the Quagga Project. Not only does Vergelegen produce excellent wines, but they are famous for their environment programmes, including an attempt to bring back Quaggas from extinction.

Tickets cost £25, which is an absolute bargain. Ring 01943 600000.

Open for visitors

Helme Edge Vineyard in Meltham in Kirklees is open to visitors who can tour the vineyard and hear all about growing grapes in this part of Yorkshire from owner Alan Calder.

He is a retired industrial chemist and now is investigating which grape varieties grow best on his soils. With Solaris and new grape Cabernet Cortis now in production, he offers a talk and tasting.

You need to book ahead by phone or via their website helmeedgevineyard.co.uk (07500 893388). Tickets cost £20 and you get three wines to taste plus a plate of nibbles including their signature homemade oatcakes.

Vive le Tour

Cycling enthusiast Rob at Buon Vino in Austwick has put together a special case of wine to enjoy while you participate, from your armchair, in the Tour de France.

The contents of the case take inspiration from each leg of the Tour, so there is cider from Normandy, a Chinon from the Loire, Jurançon, Minervois, a rosé from close to Mont Ventoux and a Chasselas from the Jura.