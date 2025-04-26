'Three easy dips to impress your friends with the next time they visit'

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sonali Shah’s crunchy chicken Caesar dip

“I like to go fully loaded with this dip, but you can tailor it to suit your tastes,” says trained chef and food stylist Sonali Shah. “Don’t like anchovies? Leave them out. Fancy extra bacon? Go for it!”

Serves 4–6. Ingredients. For the dip: 8tbsps mayonnaise; 4 anchovies, chopped; 2 garlic cloves, crushed or finely chopped; 2tbsps lemon juice; 200g shredded cooked chicken; 2 celery sticks, finely chopped; 2tbsps capers, roughly chopped; 4tbsps ready-made crispy fried onions; 50g cooked crispy bacon rashers, roughly chopped; Handful of chives, chopped; Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonali Shah’s Sonali Shah’s courgette mutabal recipe. Picture credit: Cara Cormack/PA.

For the croutons: 1 slice of sourdough bread, torn into small bite-sized chunks; 2tbsps olive oil

First make the croutons. Line a baking sheet with nonstick baking paper. Add the torn bread and drizzle over the olive oil, tossing to coat. Bake in a preheated oven, 200°C/180°C fan (400°F), Gas Mark 6, for eight to 10 minutes, or until crispy, stirring the croutons halfway through. Set aside to cool.

Combine the mayonnaise, anchovies and garlic in a bowl, then stir in half the lemon juice. Once combined, add the chicken, celery and capers. Stir and taste for seasoning, adding a good grind of black pepper and more lemon juice if needed.

Just before serving, stir through the croutons and top the dip with the crispy fried onions, crispy bacon and chives.

Sonali Shah's crunchy chicken Caesar dip recipe. Picture credit: Cara Cormack/PA.

Dipping suggestion: Little gem lettuce cups

Sonali Shah’s courgette mutabal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This recipe is based on an aubergine mutabal, but with a courgette twist,” shares trained chef and food stylist Sonali Shah. “Mutabal traditionally contains tahini, while baba ganoush does not. It also happens to be conveniently plant-based.”

Serves 4. Ingredients: 6 courgettes; 2 garlic cloves, crushed or finely chopped; 2tsps sumac; 2tbsps tahini; ½tsp dried mint; 2tbsps extra virgin olive oil; 1tsp za’atar; Salt

Line a baking sheet with tin foil. Arrange the courgettes on the baking sheet and place under a preheated hot grill for 20–30 minutes or until blackened all over, turning when required. Set aside to cool slightly.

Once the courgettes have cooled, halve them length ways, then scoop out the flesh on to a chopping board. Roughly chop the flesh, then add to a mixing bowl (discarding any liquid) along with the garlic, sumac, tahini, mint, one tablespoon of the olive oil and a generous pinch of salt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serve the courgette mutabal topped with the remaining olive oil and the za’atar.

Dipping suggestion: Flatbreads

Sonali Shah’s coconut, strawberry and rose dip

“This one may be in the desserts chapter, but you could definitely serve it at brunch,” suggests trained chef and food stylist Sonali Shah. “Swap the strawberries and rose for raspberries and vanilla if you like, but add a pinch of sugar if you do.”

Serves 2. Ingredients: 150 g strawberries, hulled; 2tbsp rose syrup; 200 ml coconut milk, chilled in the refrigerator overnight; Handful of finely chopped pistachios, to decorate

Arrange the strawberries in a small baking dish and drizzle over the rose syrup. Bake in a preheated oven, 200°C/180°C fan (400°F), Gas Mark 6, for eight to 10 minutes, or until the strawberries have softened but still hold their shape. Set aside to cool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, add the coconut milk to a stand mixer and whip until soft peaks form. Alternatively, you can use an electric hand whisk.

Serve the whipped coconut dip topped with the strawberries, drizzling over any extra rose syrup from the dish. Top with finely chopped pistachios.