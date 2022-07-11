Kirsty, who posts as filthy_little_snacks on the popular social media site, has created a video showing people how to make their own butter from a £1.25 tub of fresh double cream from Asda.

The cost of butter has soared in recent weeks, with one supermarket selling a tub of Lurpak for £9. Asda's own salted butter currently cost £3.50 and a 500g tub of Lurpak is currently £5 in the supermarket.

But the handy video - which has been viewed more than 1.6m times - shows how you can easily make your own butter with a whisk machine.

TikTok-er filthy_little_snacks shows how to make your own butter

She says: "If you live in the UK, you'll notice that the price of butter has practically doubled. And for somebody like me who does a lot of cooking and baking, it makes me a bit twitchy.

"So, I decided to make my own from a tub of double cream."

The video shows her whipping and beating the butter in her whisker until the butter separates from the buttermilk. She also advises keeping the buttermilk and using it for pancakes.

"Back to the butter, I'm rinsing mine off in ice cold water, to try and get rid of the excess buttermilk, but also giving it an extra squeeze to get the last drippy drops out before I serve it in a littlebowl," she adds.

"You can add garlic and herbs if you wish but at the moment, as it is, it tastes absolutely flippin' gorgeous!"