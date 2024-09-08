A fast food chain says it is unable to give a timeline for when it will open its first Bradford branch.

Tim Hortons was granted planning permission to open a drive thru off Manchester Road in September 2023. The branch would be built on a vacant plot of land at the junction with Mill Lane, the former home to the West Yorkshire Transport Museum from the early 80s until the mid 90s.

At the time of the application, the Canadian company said the branch would create 50 full time jobs, and said it would open within a year. But almost a year on from the plans being approve, work has yet to start.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked the company for an update on the plans, and any possible opening date.

