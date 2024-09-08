Tim Hortons, Bradford: Work yet to start on Canadian fast food restaurant set to open in Yorkshire
Tim Hortons was granted planning permission to open a drive thru off Manchester Road in September 2023. The branch would be built on a vacant plot of land at the junction with Mill Lane, the former home to the West Yorkshire Transport Museum from the early 80s until the mid 90s.
At the time of the application, the Canadian company said the branch would create 50 full time jobs, and said it would open within a year. But almost a year on from the plans being approve, work has yet to start.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked the company for an update on the plans, and any possible opening date.
A spokesman said: “We’re excited by the enthusiasm surrounding the location, and appreciate the anticipation from the community. While we understand the desire for more details on the opening date, we’re currently unable to provide a specific timeline. Our priority this year has been on optimising our existing locations, which has naturally slowed the pace of new store openings.”
