Tom Kerridge's latest cookbook is a journey through the UK's incredible produce

Chicken traybake with garlic and cherry tomatoes

“Nothing beats a chicken traybake for a quick and easy midweek meal,” says chef Tom Kerridge.

“I use chicken thighs here, along with plenty of garlic and tomatoes. However, it’s the sourdough (which soaks up all those glorious juices) and the delicious combination of herbs that will bring a taste of the Med to your British kitchen.”

Chicken traybake from Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain by Tom Kerridge (Bloomsbury Absolute, £25). Picture credit: Cristian Barnett /PA.

Serves 4. Ingredients: 8 chicken thighs, bone in and skin on (1.5kg in total); 3tbsp extra virgin olive oil; 3 sprigs of oregano, leaves picked and roughly chopped; 3 sprigs of rosemary, leaves picked and roughly chopped; 200g olive sourdough, cut into 2.5cm cubes; 1 garlic bulb, cloves separated (but not peeled); 500g mixed red and yellow cherry tomatoes on-the-vine; 100ml chicken stock; 2 handfuls of basil leaves; Salt and freshly ground pepper

Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6.

Place the chicken thighs in a shallow roasting tray. Drizzle with half of the extra virgin olive oil and season well with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with half of the chopped herbs and turn each chicken thigh over to coat well on both sides.

Rearrange the chicken so that all the thighs are skin side up. Place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, drizzle the sourdough with the remaining extra virgin olive oil and herbs and toss well to mix. Take the tray from the oven and scatter the sourdough and garlic around the chicken. Return to the oven for 10 minutes.

Take out the tray again and tuck the cherry tomatoes around the chicken thighs. Pour over the stock and place back in the oven for another 20 minutes.

Remove the tray from the oven and scatter over the basil leaves. Let everyone help themselves to this very easy and super-tasty traybake.

Grilled goat’s cheese salad

“Grilled goat’s cheese and beets make a great duo in this sophisticated salad,” says chef Tom Kerridge.

“Pecan nuts and toasted baguette slices offer contrasting textures, and the salad leaves give freshness and vibrancy. A colourful salad, packed with enormous flavours, that works equally well as a starter or light meal.”

Serves 2. Ingredients: 2 portions of log goat’s cheese with rind (about 100g each); 1tsp thyme leaves; 1tbsp runny honey; 2tbsp extra virgin olive oil; 6 thick slices of baguette; 30g pecan nuts; Salt and freshly ground pepper. For the maple and mustard dressing: 2tbsp white wine vinegar; 1tsp Dijon mustard; 1tsp wholegrain mustard; 1tbsp maple syrup; 3tbsp extra virgin olive oil. For the salad: 2 cooked beetroots, cut into wedges; ½ red onion, thinly sliced; 2 large handfuls of mixed salad leaves; A large handful of spinach leaves

Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6. Line a small baking tray with baking paper.

Place the goat’s cheese portions on the lined tray and sprinkle with the thyme leaves and a little salt and pepper. Drizzle with the honey and one tablespoon extra virgin olive oil.

Brush the baguette slices with one tablespoon extra virgin olive oil and place on another baking tray with the pecans.

Place the goat’s cheese tray on a high shelf in the oven and place the baguette and pecan tray on a shelf just below. Bake for 10 minutes, turning the baguette slices and pecans halfway through.

Turn the oven grill element on and cook for an extra two minutes until the goat’s cheese slices are golden brown on top. Take out the other tray as soon as the baguette slices and pecans are well coloured.

Meanwhile, prepare the salad. For the dressing, put all of the ingredients into a large bowl, whisk until smooth and season with salt and pepper. Pour half of the dressing into a small serving bowl and set aside. Add the beetroot and onion to the dressing in the large bowl and leave to soak up the flavours.

When the baguette and goat’s cheese are ready, add the salad leaves to the dressed beetroot and toss well. Divide the salad between two serving plates and tuck in the toasted baguettes slices. Top with the baked goat’s cheese, scatter over the pecans and serve at once, with the bowl of dressing on the side.

Raspberry ripple ice cream

“This make-ahead dessert will delight guests at the end of a summer BBQ,” says chef Tom Kerridge.

“A standard vanilla ice cream base is boosted with homemade raspberry purée and the attractive ripple effect is easy to achieve.”

Makes 1 litre. Ingredients: 250ml whole milk; A pinch of salt; 200g golden caster sugar; 1 vanilla pod, split lengthways and seeds scraped out; 500ml double cream; 5 large free-range egg yolks; 1tsp vanilla extract. For the raspberry sauce: 200g raspberries; 150g golden caster sugar. To finish: A little whipped cream; A few raspberries

Put the milk, salt, sugar and vanilla pod and seeds into a saucepan over a medium-low heat and stir gently until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture comes up to a simmer. Remove from the heat, cover and leave to infuse for one hour.

For the ice cream, sit a two-litre bowl in a larger bowl containing ice and water (to form an ice bath). Pour the cream into the smaller bowl and set a sieve over the top of it.

In another bowl, stir the egg yolks until smooth. Re-warm the milk then gradually pour a third of it onto the yolks, whisking as you do so. Return the mixture to the pan. Cook over a low heat, stirring constantly with a heat-resistant spatula until the custard thickens enough to coat the spatula.

Strain the custard into the cream. Stir until cool, add the vanilla extract, then refrigerate to chill, preferably overnight.

Pour the chilled mixture into an ice-cream machine and freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Meanwhile, to make the sauce, put the raspberries, sugar and one tablespoon water into a small saucepan over a low heat to dissolve the sugar and bring to a gentle simmer. Pass through a sieve, pressing the berries to extract their juice. Return to the pan and simmer for six to eight minutes until reduced and thickened. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate to cool.

Spoon half of the ice cream into a plastic container, add half of the raspberry sauce and repeat with the remaining ice cream and sauce. Now use a table knife to swirl the ice cream and ripple the raspberry sauce through lightly. Cover and place in the freezer for four hours or until frozen solid.