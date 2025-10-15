The 31 most popular Leeds chippies with glowing reviews - according to Tripadvisor customers

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 15th Oct 2025, 16:09 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These are the top-rated fish and chip shops in Leeds 🐟

A meal of fish and chips is one of Britain's most popular and traditional dishes, and is still loved by many in the UK to this day.

Across Leeds, there are plenty of excellent and award-winning fish and chip shops to visit.

If you are on the hunt for a great place to enjoy fish and chips, here is your guide to the best-rated in the city.

Here the 31 most popular chippies in Leeds according to Tripadvisor, and what customers had to say about them.

Sign up for our daily national newsletter - in your inbox Mon-Fri

Original Fisheries in Bramley has a 4.9* rating from 125 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Love this place. Proper old school chippy from the food to the decor. Nice people and good food. Classic chippy menu. Prices were good too.”

1. Original Fisheries, Bramley

Original Fisheries in Bramley has a 4.9* rating from 125 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Love this place. Proper old school chippy from the food to the decor. Nice people and good food. Classic chippy menu. Prices were good too.” | Google

Photo Sales
Saltd & Batterd on Woodhouse Lane has a 4.9* rating from 15 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Very delicious fish and chips, the portion is very large, and there are many sauces to choose from. The staff here are very friendly and the shop is easy to find, just opposite the University of Leeds.”

2. Saltd & Batterd, Woodhouse Lane

Saltd & Batterd on Woodhouse Lane has a 4.9* rating from 15 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Very delicious fish and chips, the portion is very large, and there are many sauces to choose from. The staff here are very friendly and the shop is easy to find, just opposite the University of Leeds.” | Google-Saltd & Batterd

Photo Sales
Fish and Chips @ Number 3 on Lane End has a 4.9* rating from 12 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely fish and chips by two lovely ladies, this is my local and I’m very pleased it is almost on my door step.”

3. Fish and Chips @ Number 3, Pudsey

Fish and Chips @ Number 3 on Lane End has a 4.9* rating from 12 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely fish and chips by two lovely ladies, this is my local and I’m very pleased it is almost on my door step.” | Tripadvisor-Fish and Chips @ Number 3

Photo Sales
Fish Out on Wellington Street has a 4.8* rating from 48 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Gluten Free fish and chips - simply exceptional quality and value. Freshly battered fish and both fish and chips cooked to order. Light batter and not greasy. Had Regular size - it's large. Returned on a second occasion. Would recommend to anyone seeking a high quality fish and chips.”

4. Fish Out, Wellington Street

Fish Out on Wellington Street has a 4.8* rating from 48 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Gluten Free fish and chips - simply exceptional quality and value. Freshly battered fish and both fish and chips cooked to order. Light batter and not greasy. Had Regular size - it's large. Returned on a second occasion. Would recommend to anyone seeking a high quality fish and chips.” | Tripadvisor-Fish Out

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BoostAffiliatesLeedsFish and chips
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice