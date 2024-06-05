Treehouse Bar and Kitchen, Otley: Grade II-listed former wine bar to reopen as bar and restaurant
Treehouse Bar and Kitchen is set to open in Otley following a renovation of the building on Bondgate. The grade II-listed site was formerly Korks Wine Bar, which closed in 2017. Leeds City Council approved a licence application from Treehouse Bars Otley for the new premises. The company already has a branch in Haworth.
Benjamin Comstive, designated presmises supervisor, told a licensing hearing: “We’ve been operating in Haworth for three years. Otley is our second venue. We are excited to come to Otley. Our objective is to bring a city centre-style venue to give something people can be proud of in the area.
“We are looking to employ up to 50 staff within the venue, from kitchen to front of house to bar staff.”
The council’s licensing sub-committee heard concerns were raised over possible public nuisance if the the venue was granted permission to open until 2am. But Mr Comstive said he did not intend to open later than 1am most Fridays and Saturdays.
A licence was granted to serve until 11pm Monday-Wednesday, midnight on Thursdays, 1am on Fridays and Saturdays and 10.30pm on Sundays. Licence conditions included litter patrols around the building and no loud speakers outside.
Last year RFR Holdings was granted listed building consent to carry out alterations to the site. It included demolition of an existing extension and a new two-storey extension, along with a garden area and pizza oven.
