A listed building will be brought back into use as a bar and restaurant after a premises licence was granted.

Treehouse Bar and Kitchen is set to open in Otley following a renovation of the building on Bondgate. The grade II-listed site was formerly Korks Wine Bar, which closed in 2017. Leeds City Council approved a licence application from Treehouse Bars Otley for the new premises. The company already has a branch in Haworth.

Benjamin Comstive, designated presmises supervisor, told a licensing hearing: “We’ve been operating in Haworth for three years. Otley is our second venue. We are excited to come to Otley. Our objective is to bring a city centre-style venue to give something people can be proud of in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are looking to employ up to 50 staff within the venue, from kitchen to front of house to bar staff.”

Korks wine bar & brasserie on Bondgate pictured in January 1999.

The council’s licensing sub-committee heard concerns were raised over possible public nuisance if the the venue was granted permission to open until 2am. But Mr Comstive said he did not intend to open later than 1am most Fridays and Saturdays.

A licence was granted to serve until 11pm Monday-Wednesday, midnight on Thursdays, 1am on Fridays and Saturdays and 10.30pm on Sundays. Licence conditions included litter patrols around the building and no loud speakers outside.