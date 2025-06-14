The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uyare is the new South Indian restaurant run by the people behind Theravadu near Leeds City Station, and they are very giddy about it.

It’s no wonder; someone has sunk a large pile transforming it from the Japanese Issoh, which closed its doors suddenly in December 2023, to the city’s latest pleasure dome.

To get there, a lift in a corner of Leeds, Victoria Gate shopping mall silently whooshes diners up to the third floor and 7,000 square metres of restaurant and cocktail bar.

Uyare, Victoria Gate. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

The Dubai vibe comes with the polished floor tiles, the L-shaped bar, the shelves stacked with spirits and sparkling glassware, the uplighting, the downlighting and enough wattage to power Blackpool.

We are ushered into the bar, where bartenders, sorry, mixologists, are performing a cabaret with the copper shakers creating outrageous cocktails: blue ones, orange ones, fluffy ones, dry-ice-beneath-a-cloche ones.

A posse of Friday night merry makers are well into their spicy margaritas. They may have been here for some time.

A more sedate crowd are taking advantage of the balmy evening to sip mango spritz and flutes of Whispering Angel on the rooftop terrace that Uyare describe as their ‘jewel’, a 50-seater, all-weather terrace with a retracting glass roof and views over an ugly city roof scape rescued by the striking domes of Joseph Paxton’s 1895 Kirkgate Market.

Chick-Chick Chaat which stole Jill Turton's heart when she ate at Uyare. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Leaving the cocktail crowd, we are led into the enormous dining room with 150 covers and further spending on artwork, velvet chairs, marble-topped tables, heavyweight cutlery and fine glassware. Another cocktail bar runs the length. I fear we are in for an expensive night.

Surprisingly, given the costly refurb, the up-market location and the number of staff milling around, prices are reasonable.

‘Signature Bites’ or starters, average £9, while the larger ‘Classic Plates’ a manageable £15, though I fear they will need to sell a lot of Vada Bonda (lentil doughnuts) at £7 a pop to recoup their spend on illuminated glass display cases and gold planters.

And the food. Happily there are no ‘have you been here before’ explanations and no tiresome ‘concepts’ to be explained, simply a menu.

Kerala Paratha. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

It is blessedly short by Indian restaurant standards, a dozen starters and a dozen mains.

You won’t find Rogan Josh and Chicken Tikka Marsala, instead there is Vada Bonda, Kanava Kurumulagu, Cheera Kizhangu – and no I haven’t a clue either, but the menu’s brief one-liner is enough for us to dive straight in.

Where their sister restaurant Theravadu serves Keralan cuisine, Uyare take inspiration from the whole of South India.

Coconut is at the heart of their menu along with the spices of chilli, cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, tamarind and curry leaf.

Vada Bonda, is a fried lentil doughnut, topped with soft, gently spiced potato and a tomato and coconut sauce. It’s excellent and prettily presented with some micro leaves and fresh chilli.

Kanava Kurumulagu is a dish of sliced marinated squid with onion, pepper and an explosion of Keralan spices and the petrol tang of curry leaves.

But it’s the chick-chick chaat that steals our hearts. Ordered solely on account of its name, it proves to be as good as it sounds, a gorgeous salmagundi of puffed rice, chicken, chickpeas, samosas, tamarind, mint, yoghurt and pomegranate seeds.

A delicious confusion of crunchy, spicy, savoury and sweet.

Masala dosa is something I do recognise, a South Indian crêpe made from a fermented batter that has been quickly fried in a special tawa pan and rolled into a delicate, feather-light pancake that comes hot and crisp to the table with a lentil sambar.

‘Eat it quickly before it loses its crispness’ says our waiter and we do, tearing up the dosa to mop up the spiced potato and the rich red lentil sambar.

Given Kerala’s long coastline and dependence on fish, it seems only fitting to order a fish curry.

The Meen Chatti contains a soft white fillet in a puddle of brick red sauce, sharp with tamarind, the coconut milk adding a rich creaminess to the dish and subduing the spices.

Coconut turns up again in a dish of rice with carrot and cashews, but we forego this for the simpler plain rice then add a couple of parathas just to be sure.

The warm, flaky billowy parathas are fabulous and do the job of scooping up the gravy from our Kunjaadu curry, of rich, deep, braised lamb with poppy seeds and cashews.

Crisp shards of fried okra finish the dish and our plates are wiped clean. Along with the chaat we vote this our best dish.

Service is exceptional, from the smart-suited receptionists at the door through to the waiting and bar staff. Our young waitress is attentive without being intrusive.

She’s knowledgeable and observant, swiftly replacing used napkins, topping up the water jug, and cleaning up spills. Even if it’s the early enthusiasm of a new opening, everyone looks as if they enjoy working here.

And our bill, based on three of us sharing, plus a couple of Cobra beers and a Coca-Cola, is just under £100. Good value given the luxurious setting and an exceptional dinner.

Nor are we the first to discover Uyare. Despite its tucked-away location, plenty have found their way here.

The handful of diners on our arrival has turned into a packed restaurant by the time we leave. That’s going some, just a month after opening.

It’s easy to see why. Cocktails don’t get better than a sundowner in Uyare’s glamorous sky bar and if you simply want a curry and a Cobra, it’s here too.

The food is interesting, sometimes surprising and beautifully presented. The chick-chick chaat alone is, as Michelin used to say, worth a detour.

Welcome 5/5

Food 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Prices 5/5