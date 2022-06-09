The famous pork pie-makers based in Leeming Bar, is launching (on June 13) a nationwide search for the people’s favourite condiment to enjoy with a pork pie from household names to lesser-known indies.

The pork pie-makers say by creating the Condiment World Cup, they’re giving the public the opportunity to champion producers of any size and also introduce their followers to brands and products that they might never have come across previously.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marketing manager Jason Crowe said: “We are passionate about pork pies being the ‘food of the people’ and would love to know what their favourite condiment is to enjoy with them.

Pork pie makers launch Condiment World Cup

“The line-up features a combination all of whom stand to benefit from daily exposure to our follower base as we hunt for the overall winner.”

Established in 1795 Vale of Mowbray, which bakes over 1.5 million pies every week, has created the three-week contest which sees various ‘play offs’ between products and allows the public to vote via social media to determine the final champion.

Mark Gatenby, managing director at Vale of Mowbray said: “As a family-owned business we want to support as many independent producers as we can, and so we’re looking forward to using our own social media platforms to showcase some of the incredible condiments the UK has to offer.

“We would love to see a collaboration as a result of the final verdict, perhaps a new recipe for a pie or a gift pack of some sort – but along the way we’re looking forward to seeing some fantastic products given the limelight they deserve.”

Fancy becoming a Pork Pie-Maker? Now’s your chance