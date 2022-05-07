Tasty vegan burger

INGREDIENTS FOR THE BURGER

1/2 red onion (finely diced)

1 can of black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 garlic clove

1 flax egg

1/2 red chilli (finely diced)

1/2 diced red pepper

1 tablespoon of plain flour

2 tablespoons of Lizi’s Original Granola (blended into crumbs)

1 spring onion (finely chopped)

1 teaspoon of mixed herbs

TO SERVE:

2 wholemeal rolls

1/2 avocado (mashed)

1 tomato (sliced)

1 medium sized lettuce

METHOD TO MAKE 2 BURGERS

1. Begin by placing the drained black beans into a large bowl and mashing roughly half of them.

2. Into the same bowl, add in the diced red onion, pepper, chilli, garlic clove, flax egg, plain flour, Lizi’s Original Granola, chopped spring onion and mixed herbs.

3. Combine the ingredients and then using your hands, form into 2 large or 4 small patties. Place the patties onto a lined tray, cover and place in the fridge for 1 hour to set.

4. When ready to cook, heat a non-stick pan or a normal pan with a drizzle of oil on medium heat. When hot add in the burgers and cook for a couple of minutes before flipping over.

5. Repeatedly flip every 2 minutes until they are cooked the whole way through, to avoid burning