People often assume that vegans just eat 'rabbit food', but these Yorkshire vegan fast food joints are proving that veganism is not confined to the super healthy food market. From 'dirty chips' to plant-based meat, there are so many treats on offer in our handy guide.

Sheffield's vegan pub Make No Bones serves up comfort food plus nearby you can ‘worship’ plant-based fast food at Church-Temple of Fun whose menu includes burgers, loaded fries and Corn ribs, according to their website.

Just around the corner you'll find Peddler Market at Peddler Warehouse where you'll eat “the best independent street food,” says the website.

It's not all about trendy pop up street food markets either because Barnsley Indoor Market also has a kitchen where you can find vegan options as does Chesterfield Open Air Market.

Outside Castle Market on Sheffield's Moor you’ll find some vegan fast food options such as the pop-up markets organised by Vegan Market.co who also run the Vegan Fair at The Ridings Shopping Centre in Wakefield and Leeds Kirkgate Market.

So it’s not just South Yorkshire which is a vibrant vegan hubbub, over in West Yorkshire there's also some vegan hotspots, kicking off with Leeds' Kirkgate Markets food court itself where you’ll find Fat Annie’s recommended by the Leeds Vegans and Vegetarian group.

Leeds Vegans and Vegetarians Facebook group also recommended Friends of Food - a plant-based burger and sides takeaway at Hyde Park Corner, next to Zero Waste Refills.

Doner Summer is a vegan junk food chain based in Leeds, Huddersfield, York and Hull.

Scoffs in Leeds is “the home of tasty homemade plant-based food, good company and friendly vibes. Set in the bustling heart of Horsforth in Leeds, we’re a family-run café with a passion for plant-based food and epic flavours,” it says.

Knaves Kitchen at Oporto on Call Lane in Leeds serves up vegan junk food.

“Serving up the finest vegan junk food. A 100 percent vegan street food stall serving up guilty eats with a conscience,” says the website.

Or if you want plant-based meat off the grill and straight to your door, Leeds Vegans and Vegetarians group recommend B22 Grill for burgers, fries and wingless wings.

If you want oriental food Wawin Chinese Takeaway in Leeds, York and Sheffield comes recommended by the Leeds Group as does Little Tokyo which isn’t exclusively vegan but has an array of vegan dishes you can sit down on the floor to eat on the low tables.

Bam Bams Vegan Kitchen is a Filipino food takeaway based in Leeds.

Melanie, the owner of Bam Bams, also has homemade Vegan Porkie Pies with a variety of toppings, jelly and hot crust, glazed pastry. Made from seitan, these meaty pies come in plain, cheeze and pickle, black pudding, and apple sauce with stuffing.

“I missed having a pie with my pint in my favourite pubs, so I made some,”said Melanie.

There’s also Shouk Street Food inside Trinity Kitchen for Middle Eastern treats from a truck such as falafel, vegan shawarma and doner served in a hand made, fluffy steamed pita bread and plenty more.

“Our food is based on Tel Aviv Market’s street food,” said owner Dana Llewellyn.

The truck also pops up alongside others at Leeds’ Chow Down at Temple Arches which has a range of food, drink and music on offer.

For a sit down quick feast, head to Thai restaurant Chaophraya in Leeds for their vegan menu called ‘From the Garden’.

Bundobust, near Leeds station, is a Gujarati Vegetarian fast food and craft beer emporium.

Or if you want to create your own non-meaty feast check out from Purpose to Surplus, formerly The Real Junk Food Project at Arcadia Group, Burton Business Park and Torre Road.

Wakefield Vegans group also added their favourites, including Hong Kong Vegan Takeaway with deep fried bean curd wrapped around a wooden stick, mocking up as Chicken Drumsticks.

Bear Kitchen in Wakefield for American fast food including Vegos Rancheros - Vegan scrambled “tempeh,” eggs.

Mama Ts in Ossett is a hair salon with a Vegan kitchen serving authentic Syrian food.

Mili Fretwell, also in the group, recommended Leon at Gildersome and Skelton Lake services, a fast food chain who have outlets at a range of service stations.

Humpit is a hummus and pita bar founded in Leeds, which has now fed over one million people with enough hummus to fill an Olympic Swimming Pool.

Caroline Walshaw who added Humpit in Huddersfield to the list, said:

“They also have quite a few in Yorkshire. My vegan shop is based at the Huddersfield Humpit (½).”

In North Yorkshire, Harrogate is the perfect hideout to find coffee and vegan brunches such as Filmore and Union and Balterzen’s for plant-based delights.

For something a bit quirkier, and an experience in itself, complete with Vegan food is Hitchcocks over in Hull, East Yorkshire. It’s a Vegetarian restaurant with plenty of Vegan options where “you are treated to something likened to a surrealist mystery tour.

“The interior rambles it's way in a confusion of rooms situated on several levels creating natural havens and hideaways where couples or groups of friends can gather together to savour not only the delicious vegetarian and vegan cuisine that's on offer, but also the atmosphere created by a mixture of eclectic and eccentric styles mixed in with a quirky collection of thrift store curiosities,” says the website.