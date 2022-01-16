Vegan sausage roll recipe

Vegan sausage rolls

Makes 4. Prep time 15 minutes. Cook time 25-30 minutes.

For the sausage rolls:

50g pecans

50g hazelnuts

1 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

400g can cannellini beans, drained and roughly mashed

50g fresh breadcrumbs

75g raspberries

15 sage leaves, chopped

4 stems oregano, leaves only, chopped

2 tsp yeast extract

375g pack ready rolled puff pastry (vegan)

Plant based milk to glaze

For the spicy raspberry chutney:

1 shallot or half small red onion, diced

1 tbsp olive oil

125g raspberries

1 tbsp brown sugar

1tbsp balsamic vinegar

Pinch chili flakes (optional)

To make the filling for the sausage rolls: toast the nuts in a pan, moving them around over a medium heat for 3-4 minutes until they begin to change colour and release their aroma. Leave to cool slightly then roughly blitz in a food processor or finely chop.

Heat the oil in a pan and cook the onions for around 10 minutes until very soft. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining ingredients (except the pastry). Chill for 30 minutes.

For the raspberry chutney, heat the oil in a small pan, add the onion and cook gently for 5 minutes before adding the raspberries. Cook for a couple of minutes until they are soft and then add the remaining ingredients. Continue a slow simmer for 5 minutes until syrupy then set aside.

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6. Line a baking tray with a silicon sheet or baking parchment. Remove the pastry from the fridge 10 minutes before it is required then gently unroll on the work surface. Brush the long edges with a little vegan milk or water. Make a line of filling down the middle then roll the pastry up and over forming a sausage shape, keeping the edge underneath. Cut into 4 pieces, make a couple of knife cuts on top, transfer to the baking tray then brush with milk. Bake for 20-25 minutes when the pastry will be puffed up and golden.