Veganuary: What is it and top tips for getting involved
- Veganuary is a month-long initiative encouraging people to ‘go vegan’
- There are a wide range of restaurants across the UK offering vegan options
- Brands such as Quorn offering plant-based alternatives to meat
As we welcome in a New Year, many of us may be taking part in initiatives such as Veganuary, for health or moral reasons.
Veganuary encourages people to ‘go vegan’ for at least 31 days, promoting the vegan lifestyle and encouraging those taking part to try meat-free foods.
Here is everything you need to know about Veganuary, including how to take part, top tips, where to eat, and more.
What is Veganuary?
As explained above Veganuary is a vegan initiative, which takes place in the month of January. The initiative was created in 2014 by Veganuary.com which strives to encourage people to ‘go vegan’, as well as works with businesses in order to make veganism more accessible.
How do I participate in Veganuary?
You can sign up to the Veganuary website, which will give you access to support and resources.
However, you can take on the Veganuary challenge completely on your own too, just by trying to eat meat-free for the entire month.
Top tips for Veganuary
To ensure you have a successful Veganuary, there are some top tips which can help you.
We recommend making a meal plan for the month, so that you will always know what your next meal will be. Meal prepping can also be helpful, so that when you are hungry you can ignore meat cravings and eat the meal you have previously prepared.
Having said that, another tip is to swap out meat alternatives, with a wide range of brands available at UK supermarkets. You can enjoy burgers, sausages, steaks and more that are made with plant-based ingredients.
Most of all please ensure you are eating meals that are nutritious and filling.
Where can I eat during Veganuary?
A range of UK-wide restaurants, cafes and more offer vegan and vegetarian options. Chain restaurants such as Wagamama have received praise for its vegan offerings. Wetherspoons pub also has vegan and vegetarian menus.
For more information on the best vegan-friendly places to eat in the UK, you can check out our story, here.