Here is everything you need to know about Veganuary 🍴

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veganuary is a month-long initiative encouraging people to ‘go vegan’

There are a wide range of restaurants across the UK offering vegan options

Brands such as Quorn offering plant-based alternatives to meat

As we welcome in a New Year, many of us may be taking part in initiatives such as Veganuary, for health or moral reasons.

Veganuary encourages people to ‘go vegan’ for at least 31 days, promoting the vegan lifestyle and encouraging those taking part to try meat-free foods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know about Veganuary, including how to take part, top tips, where to eat, and more.

What is Veganuary?

As explained above Veganuary is a vegan initiative, which takes place in the month of January. The initiative was created in 2014 by Veganuary.com which strives to encourage people to ‘go vegan’, as well as works with businesses in order to make veganism more accessible.

How do I participate in Veganuary?

You can sign up to the Veganuary website, which will give you access to support and resources.

However, you can take on the Veganuary challenge completely on your own too, just by trying to eat meat-free for the entire month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veganuary: What is it and top tips for getting involved | sonyakamoz - stock.adobe.com

Top tips for Veganuary

To ensure you have a successful Veganuary, there are some top tips which can help you.

We recommend making a meal plan for the month, so that you will always know what your next meal will be. Meal prepping can also be helpful, so that when you are hungry you can ignore meat cravings and eat the meal you have previously prepared.

Having said that, another tip is to swap out meat alternatives, with a wide range of brands available at UK supermarkets. You can enjoy burgers, sausages, steaks and more that are made with plant-based ingredients.

Most of all please ensure you are eating meals that are nutritious and filling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I eat during Veganuary?

A range of UK-wide restaurants, cafes and more offer vegan and vegetarian options. Chain restaurants such as Wagamama have received praise for its vegan offerings. Wetherspoons pub also has vegan and vegetarian menus.