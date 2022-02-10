Veggie curry recipe that you'll return to every time you fancy a vegetable curry

Veggie curry is cheap, healthy and tasty but the secret is all in the timing of the cook and the order of play but once you've mastered it, you're onto a regular and versatile favourite.

And the first thing to say is this: let it be your veggie curry. Experiment. Try different combos for your base sauce and, of course, try different veggie combos.

But one thing is key: for good texture, don't overcook the veg. Anyway, here's a really simple recipe to get you up and running:

Ingredients:

1 large onion

2 garlic cloves

Thumb of fresh ginger

Tomato puree

Curry powder

1 sweet potato

1 butternut squash

1 red pepper

1 can of chick peas

1 can of chopped toms

Fresh coriander

Fresh chilli

Light coconut milk

Method:

Fry your onions on a medium heat in a splash of vegetable oil - not olive oil - for about 10 - 15 minutes until they are soft and translucent - don't brown them and don't rush this bit. As you approach 15 minutes grate in your garlic and your ginger and gently get the aromas flowing by keeping the pan stirred.

After five minutes of that, throw in a good knob of butter, squeeze in a blob of tomato puree, and add two tablespoons of curry powder. Help all that come together on a medium heat and then add 200mls of water, gradually, bit by bit - this helps cook out the spices. Throw in your drained chickpeas and bring that to the boil and reduce by half.

Now add your diced sweet potato. This will take longest to cook so give it two or three minutes ahead of your red pepper and butternut squash. Once those are in, leave to simmer gently for about 15 minutes, checking the texture of the veg as you go. You want an interesting veggie curry at the end, not a soup.

Once you're happy with the bite in the veg, add as much or as little of the light coconut milk as you like and cook for another two minutes - or until piping hot.

Serve garnished with your fresh coriander and a touch of fresh chilli - and your choice of rice, bread or both!