Venison Osso Bucco recipe

Venison occo bucco

Venison Osso Bucco with Lemon and Parsley Gremolata

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

25g butter

4 wild venison Osso Bucco

2 onions, peeled and finely chopped

2 large carrots, peeled and finely chopped

2 sticks celery, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme leaves

2 bay leaves

150ml red wine

300ml beef stock

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Lemon and parsley gremolata

½ lemon, rind removed with a peeler and cut into fine strips

3 tbsp chopped flat leaf parsley

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Method

1. Heat the oil and butter in a flameproof casserole, large enough to take the Osso Bucco in one layer. When the butter is foaming, place the Osso Bucco in the casserole and brown evenly on all sides.

2. Season each Osso Bucco well, remove from the pan and keep warm.

3. Add the onion, carrot, celery and garlic and fry for 5 minutes.

4. Add the thyme, bay leaves and wine and bring to the boil, bubbling fiercely for 2 minutes. Add the stock, season again and reduce the heat to a very gentle simmer.

5. Take a piece of greaseproof paper the size of the casserole and scrunch it up, then open it out and place on top of the meat to keep the moisture in whilst it is cooking.

6. Cover with a lid making sure the paper is not hanging over the edge of the casserole and cook very gently for approximately 2½-3 hours, or until the meat comes away from the bone easily. Check the cooking juices regularly and turn the meat halfway through cooking.

7. When ready to serve, combine the gremolata ingredients and sprinkle over the Osso Bucco.

Cook’s tip

When wild venison is not available, farmed is a good alternative.