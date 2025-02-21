The first food and drink venue in Rotherham’s £47 million Forge Island leisure scheme has been announced.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vetro Lounge will join Arc Cinema and Travelodge when it opens on Wednesday, April 30, Rotherham Council says.

Pronounced ‘vay-tro’, it is the Italian word for glass and a nod to Rotherham’s glassmaking heritage at sites like Catcliffe Glass Cone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forge Island is a £47m landmark regeneration scheme being delivered by Rotherham Council and developer Muse.

Vetro Lounge will open in Rotherham's Forge Island leisure scheme in April.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Vetro Lounge to Forge Island.

“This marks a significant moment for Rotherham. With its vibrant atmosphere, delicious menu and prime location, Vetro Lounge will undoubtedly become a popular destination for residents and visitors alike.

“The opening of Vetro Lounge sets the stage for even more exciting developments in the town centre, which will bring a boost to the local economy and create job opportunities for local people.”