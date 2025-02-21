Vetro Lounge: Rotherham bar first food and drink venue confirmed in £47 million Forge Island scheme

By David Walsh
Published 21st Feb 2025, 07:02 BST
The first food and drink venue in Rotherham’s £47 million Forge Island leisure scheme has been announced.

Vetro Lounge will join Arc Cinema and Travelodge when it opens on Wednesday, April 30, Rotherham Council says.

Pronounced ‘vay-tro’, it is the Italian word for glass and a nod to Rotherham’s glassmaking heritage at sites like Catcliffe Glass Cone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forge Island is a £47m landmark regeneration scheme being delivered by Rotherham Council and developer Muse.

Vetro Lounge will open in Rotherham's Forge Island leisure scheme in April.Vetro Lounge will open in Rotherham's Forge Island leisure scheme in April.
Vetro Lounge will open in Rotherham's Forge Island leisure scheme in April.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Vetro Lounge to Forge Island.

“This marks a significant moment for Rotherham. With its vibrant atmosphere, delicious menu and prime location, Vetro Lounge will undoubtedly become a popular destination for residents and visitors alike.

“The opening of Vetro Lounge sets the stage for even more exciting developments in the town centre, which will bring a boost to the local economy and create job opportunities for local people.”

It will be the 253rd Lounge in the Lounges group.

Related topics:RotherhamRotherham CouncilChris ReadTravelodgeArc CinemaMuse

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice