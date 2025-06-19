This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The World’s Best Champagne

Congratulations to Aldi, whose own-label Champagne, Veuve Monsigny has been named as the Best Champagne in the World by judges at The World Champagne Awards 2025.

Of course, it is Aldi’s name on the bottle, and the wine comes from Champagne, but the people who import this wine are all based in Yorkshire.

The success of Aldi's Champagne can be traced back to one man in Yorkshire

Tony Stones started his internet-based company, The Champagne Warehouse in Wetherby back in 1999 with the aim of supplying the public with a range of champagnes.

Pretty soon, the Aldi wine buyer asked him to source a Champagne and from there it has been a lot of hard work and a great deal of success.

From a standing start, the company now turns over £20m and imports 60 trucks of champagne each year – and that is only for Aldi.

He supplies millions of bottles of wine for many other large retailers but sadly doesn’t have time to sell direct to the public anymore.

Wines of the Week

Dillons Point Block Series 2024, New Zealand, 13%, Morrisons down from £14 to £9 with a More card until July 15: One of the new Morrisons limited-release wines. Seriously good with zesty, lime and passionfruit flavours. A tonic for your tastebuds.

Arc du Soleil Rosé 2024, Languedoc, France, 12.5%, Sainsbury down from £10.25 to £8.25 with a Nectar card until July 1: Another winner from the Perrin family with this elegant, cranberry and strawberry-filled wine with a pink grapefruit finish. Team with grilled tuna.​

Reyneke Organic Cabernet Merlot 2021, South Africa, 14%, Waitrose down from £11 to £9 until July 1: From the most dedicated organic producer in South Africa. Delicious fresh blackcurrant and raspberry fruit with smooth, silky tannins.​

La Mora Rosso Maremma 2020, Tuscany, Italy, 14%, Asda £10: Not on offer, but still great value, this is cherry-filled Sangiovese with a big splash of Merlot adding depth and structure. Elegant, complex and perfect with a Saturday supper.

Message about bottles

On a quick trip to St Emilion last week, I met a lovely Yorkshire couple who had been visiting various châteaux in this beautiful, historic region.

They buy their Bordeaux wines in London, which is absolutely fine, but just in case they are reading this column, can I suggest they call Bon Coeur in Melsonby, or at least check their website, bcfw.co.uk

Buying local often means better prices, more personal attention and the opportunity to go check your wines are actually in their air-conditioned warehouse which is important when you are buying en primeur.

Bon Coeur also hold several tastings during the year. The next tasting is on July 10, when a range of Italian wines will be uncorked. Tickets cost £45.

Garden Time

