Wines of the Week

D’Arenberg Hermit Crab Viognier Marsanne 2022, McLaren Vale, Australia, 14%, Booths down from £14 to £12 until May 26: A terrific Rhône-style white blend from Australia. Peach and nectarine fruit, fresh lemon curd notes and ginger spice on the finish.

La Vieille Ferme Rosé 2023, France, 13%, Tesco down from £8.50 to £7.50 with a Clubcard until May 19: Known as the ‘chicken wine’ because of the label, these soft, strawberry fruit flavours go well with fish and chicken.​

Caves de Lugny Crémant de Bourgogne, France, 11%, Waitrose normally £17 down by 25% on a mix six until April 22: Just one of the excellent wines in the Waitrose 25% off deal when you buy a mix six bottles. Deliciously creamy with apple and peach-edged fruit.​

Taste the Difference Zurriago Argentinian Malbec 2023, Mendoza, 13.5%, Sainsbury down from £8.25 to £7.25 with a Nectar card until April 29: Deep-flavoured and full of dark plum fruit with a lift of freshness from 15% Bonada in the mix.​

Rush to Waitrose

There is 25% off all wines and champagnes normally priced between £5 and £100, until Tuesday 22 April when you buy six bottles.

The six can be mixed and while it is always tempting to buy the same wines you normally buy and pocket the difference, this is a great opportunity to try something new and expand your tasting horizons.

If you normally drink Pinot Grigio, then why not try a Fiano? Maree d'Ione Organic Fiano, from Puglia in Italy (normally £10) gives you herb-dusted red apple and peachy notes with a crisp finish. It goes well with creamy fish or pasta dishes.

If you like Malbec, why not head for a Shiraz such as Yalumba Galway Shiraz from Australia (normally £14) for its plump mulberry and blueberry fruit, edged with chocolate with soft tannins.

This is also the time to look ahead to summer events. Sparkling wines, in particular Champagne, benefit from a period sitting quietly under the stairs, so if you are planning a party, stock up with your favourite fizz and tuck it away.

Waitrose own label Brut Champagne (normally £25) has rounded, toasty flavours and a few months’ rest will add extra complexity.

Negative tariffs in Huddersfield

As the world reels from the effect of various tariffs from across the pond Rob Hoult in Huddersfield has decided to impose negative tariffs on some US wines.

There is a 50 per cent negative tariff on Kendall Jackson Vintners Reserve Chardonnay, normally £26 but now under his own tariff, just £13 and the tariff goes up to 56 per cent for the Kendall Jackson Pinot Noir, normally £30 and now just £13. Maybe buy a few bottles so you can celebrate Independence Day on July 4.

Bargains in Leyburn