Wapentake, Leeds: Bar and cafe which led renaissance of Leeds' oldest street to close down this weekend
Wapentake, on Kirkgate, helped lead the renaissance of the street when it opened 2015 in an 18th century former cloth merchant’s home.
It was proudly Yorkshire, promoting local artists and musicians, and naming itself after the areas the county was divided into during Norse times.
A statement on the bar’s website said they were ‘devastated’ to have to close, but the current climate and building works means the business is no longer viable.
It said: “Leeds Leeds Leeds, it is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of our beloved Little Piece of Yorkshire.
“With the current climate and the building works currently taking place on Kirkgate our business has suffered a great deal and fallen on hard times.
“We will be opening our doors for the final time THIS Sunday (23rd June). We know it’s short notice but like I said, hard bloody times. We’ll be having a farewell bash pretty much all weekend for those that would like to come and say goodbye with us.
“We’ll be operating as usual throughout this week for your coffee and brunch/ burger needs. We chuffin love you Leeds.”
Leeds Civic Trust said it was “saddened” by the news, and believes there is a direct link between the bar’s closure and the collapse of a shop at the top of the street.
Hoardings have been put up around the collapsed building which makes passers-by think the area is “closed for business”, the Trust said.
Leeds Civic Trust Director Martin Hamilton said: “It is extremely sad news that Wapentake – the bar that led the renaissance of Kirkgate, the oldest street in Leeds, is closing.
"There is no doubt that the collapse of the property at the bottom of Kirkgate and the hoardings that have been erected to ensure the safety of the public give the impression that Kirkgate is closed for business. Buses are being diverted, and pedestrians are also avoiding the area meaning that there is a lack of passing trade.
“All of the unrestored properties in this part of Kirkgate are in the same ownership, and it is unacceptable that in spite of grant funding being on the table for the last ten years, they remain in a state of disrepair. Responsible owners (including those who own the building occupied by Wapentake) have done the right thing.
“If the owner won't act, the council must use all its powers to ensure that urgent action is taken so that these remaining properties are repaired and restored otherwise more businesses will close and the area will decline.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.