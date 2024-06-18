A popular bar and cafe in Leeds which helped revitalise the city’s oldest street is set to close down this weekend.

Wapentake, on Kirkgate, helped lead the renaissance of the street when it opened 2015 in an 18th century former cloth merchant’s home.

It was proudly Yorkshire, promoting local artists and musicians, and naming itself after the areas the county was divided into during Norse times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the bar’s website said they were ‘devastated’ to have to close, but the current climate and building works means the business is no longer viable.

Wapentake in Leeds offers customers “A Little Piece of Yorkshire” (Photo supplied by Blacks Business Brokers)

It said: “Leeds Leeds Leeds, it is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of our beloved Little Piece of Yorkshire.

“With the current climate and the building works currently taking place on Kirkgate our business has suffered a great deal and fallen on hard times.

“We will be opening our doors for the final time THIS Sunday (23rd June). We know it’s short notice but like I said, hard bloody times. We’ll be having a farewell bash pretty much all weekend for those that would like to come and say goodbye with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll be operating as usual throughout this week for your coffee and brunch/ burger needs. We chuffin love you Leeds.”

The collapsed building and hoardings on Kirkgate

Leeds Civic Trust said it was “saddened” by the news, and believes there is a direct link between the bar’s closure and the collapse of a shop at the top of the street.

Hoardings have been put up around the collapsed building which makes passers-by think the area is “closed for business”, the Trust said.

Leeds Civic Trust Director Martin Hamilton said: “It is extremely sad news that Wapentake – the bar that led the renaissance of Kirkgate, the oldest street in Leeds, is closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no doubt that the collapse of the property at the bottom of Kirkgate and the hoardings that have been erected to ensure the safety of the public give the impression that Kirkgate is closed for business. Buses are being diverted, and pedestrians are also avoiding the area meaning that there is a lack of passing trade.

“All of the unrestored properties in this part of Kirkgate are in the same ownership, and it is unacceptable that in spite of grant funding being on the table for the last ten years, they remain in a state of disrepair. Responsible owners (including those who own the building occupied by Wapentake) have done the right thing.