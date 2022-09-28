And where there was back-breaking work required of the men who kept the furnaces going, and the wheels of the mines turning, there was always another vital service. The local pub.

None remain of the pits remain. Sadly, a lot of the public houses that their workers used have disappeared as well, or are locked up shells. But every now and then, there’s a little gleam of light in the gloom of the hospitality trade, and a new venue actually opens its doors. One such is Hoyland’s own Tap and Brew, which appeared not so long before the pandemic hit, and which started to build up a popular momentum. Thank heavens, it is back, and just as popular and welcoming as it was.

It is part of a terrace on the main road that leads to Elsecar that has been converted into one space, but it is obvious where the dividing walls were, and the main room is now what was at one time a pair of parlours. It takes over the area to the front and right of the main entrance, while to the left there’s another supping space with some cleverly contrived snugs, and the loos. There is a splendid Edwardian carved fireplace, and many stools of differing heights. Food is very limited and, in fact, some of it (such as the pork pies, sausage rolls and cream teas) has to be ordered in advance. Otherwise, its your usual crisps, nuts and cheesy nibbles.

Tap and Brew Hoyland Barnsley

So far, basic. But oh, the ales. Here’s where the Tap turns into something that is just extra-special. There’s a huge range on the long steel-fronted bar, all beautifully kept, and everything from Bradfield Farmer’s Blonde to a plethora of Acorn Brewery products, with much else besides. Add to that ciders and lagers and a range of decent wines, and the Tap becomes really worth a detour. Another nice touch is that you can take two pints of your favourite tipple home with you. Only beers, however.Local heritage is celebrated is some charming sepia pictures of the Hoyland of yore but there’s also a homage to local lad, author Barry Hines. He was once a neighbour of the Tap – and he’d have loved that his local fondly remembers him. Let’s raise a glass to Barry, and to the team at the Tap.