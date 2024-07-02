Wellington Place announces hattrick of new openings

A trio of new openings has been announced by MEPC, asset managers and developers of Wellington Place

These include two new eateries, Pret A Manger and Sesame, and a dental clinic, Beyu Dental, all based on the ground floor of 4 Wellington Place.

In early July, Pret A Manger will be opening its sixth shop in Leeds, offering a menu of freshly prepared food and organic coffee and teas for customers, all prepared in Pret’s onsite kitchen. Joining them in August will be sandwich and salad bar Sesame, marking its third site in the city. Sesame will be serving up a range of sandwiches, wraps and salads, using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Pret A Manger and Sesame will join the line-up of other popular bars, cafes and restaurants based at the thriving urban quarter, including Mad Frans, Good Luck Club, Sociable Folk, Hoist House, Café Nero and Veeno, offering more choice for its community and for visitors from across Leeds.

Beyu Dental, a new state-of-the art dental clinic will also launch in August, occupying 2,200 sq ft at 4 Wellington Place. Beyu Dental will offer a wide range of dental services, including general and cosmetic dentistry. Its space includes five fully equipped surgery rooms and on-site dental laboratory enabling Beyu Dental to offer same-day dentistry services.

On its new additions, Paul Pavia, Head of Development at Federated Hermes MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “As an already thriving community in Leeds city centre, we’re committed to continually creating a fantastic offer that cement’s Wellington Place position as the number one place to do business.

“We’re thrilled to be adding two fantastic options to our portfolio of delicious food outlets, with a nationwide favourite in Pret A Manger, as well as supporting a local, growing business with Sesame. We’re also proud to be introducing a dentist that’s committed to world-class dental care, adding to our long list of other amenities such as private medical practice, The Whitehall Clinic, and meeting and conference space at The Terrace.

“This new trio of outlets will bring great new benefits to the neighbourhood for both our businesses, and visitors, and we look forward to welcoming these new operators this summer.”

People visiting the new outlets will also be able to enjoy free weekend activities as part of Wellington Place’s Summer Sessions series. This includes its Wimbledon Weekender, with screenings of the Wimbledon finals on a big screen as well as free morning Yoga sessions from Yoga Hero and guided history walks.

Wellington Place will also be introducing ‘Fayre in the Square’, a fresh new take on the traditional farmer’s market combing food traders, live music and family-friendly fun.

For more information on Summer Sessions, please visit www.wellingtonplace.co.uk/summer-sessions-at-wellington-place/

Plus, visitors can also pay a visit to Wellington Place’s Wagon Lifting Hoist Mini Museum which opened in open in May this year. Located on the ground floor of the Grade II listed landmark lifting tower – one of the last remaining parts of the original Leeds Central Station – the mini museum celebrates Leeds’s rich industrial heritage.